X
Popular Searches
News

Next iPad Pro Could Feature MagSafe-Like Wireless Charging

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The iPad Pro with a white Magic Keyboard case.
Apple

Apple’s 2022 iPad Pro could feature MagSafe-like wireless charging, according to a report by Bloomberg. The company could also release a new iPad Mini this year, and may be experimenting with advanced wireless charging hardware despite canceling the AirPower mat in 2019.

If the rumors are true, the 2022 iPad Pro will be the first Apple tablet to feature wireless charging technology. It will also be the first iPad with a glass back, as wireless charging technology doesn’t work through the aluminum cases that have defined the iPad since its 2010 debut.

And while the iPad Pro already features a ton of built-in magnets for cases and accessories, Bloomberg’s report suggests that the 2022 iPad Pro will utilize a MagSafe-like system for wireless charging. Apple may place a new magnet in the iPad Pro specifically for wireless charging, though it could also utilize the device’s existing magnets.

Apple is also testing reverse wireless charging for the upcoming iPad Pro. The technology would turn the iPad Pro into a wireless charging mat for the iPhone, AirPods, and other devices. Of course, the iPad Pro already uses wireless charging to power the Apple Pencil, so it would make sense to expand the technology for other Apple accessories.

Bloomberg’s report includes a few more tidbits, including a rumored 2021 iPad Mini with a design that mimics the larger Air and Pro models (thinner bezels, no Home button). The company also seems to be experimenting with wireless charging mats similar to the canceled AirPower, plus wireless charging technology that can operate at a long distance.

Source: Bloomberg via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Hatteker Hair Clipper Beard Trimmer Kit for Men Cordless Hair Mustache Trimmer Hair Cutting Groomer Kit Precision Trimmer Waterproof USB Rechargeable 5 in 1
906 people were interested in this!

Magnetic Screen Door - Self Sealing, Heavy Duty, Hands Free Mesh Partition Keeps Bugs Out - Pet and Kid Friendly - Patent Pending Keep Open Feature - 38" x 83" - by Augo
698 people were interested in this!

POWERUP 4.0 The Next-Generation Smartphone Controlled Paper Airplane Kit, RC Controlled. Easy to Fly with Autopilot & Gyro Stabilizer. For Hobbyists, Pilots, Tinkerers. STEM Ready with DIY Modular Kit
629 people were interested in this!

RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale Digital Bathroom Wireless Weight Scale, Body Composition Analyzer with Smartphone App sync with Bluetooth, 396 lbs - Black
202 people were interested in this!

oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag - 3 Season Warm & Cool Weather - Summer, Spring, Fall, Lightweight, Waterproof for Adults & Kids - Camping Gear Equipment, Traveling, and Outdoors
192 people were interested in this!

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – Black (2019 Release)
177 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
164 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
157 people were interested in this!

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable
154 people were interested in this!

BOSE QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancelling - Black (Renewed)
137 people were interested in this!

Show More