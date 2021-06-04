Next iPad Pro Could Feature MagSafe-Like Wireless Charging

Apple’s 2022 iPad Pro could feature MagSafe-like wireless charging, according to a report by Bloomberg. The company could also release a new iPad Mini this year, and may be experimenting with advanced wireless charging hardware despite canceling the AirPower mat in 2019.

If the rumors are true, the 2022 iPad Pro will be the first Apple tablet to feature wireless charging technology. It will also be the first iPad with a glass back, as wireless charging technology doesn’t work through the aluminum cases that have defined the iPad since its 2010 debut.

And while the iPad Pro already features a ton of built-in magnets for cases and accessories, Bloomberg’s report suggests that the 2022 iPad Pro will utilize a MagSafe-like system for wireless charging. Apple may place a new magnet in the iPad Pro specifically for wireless charging, though it could also utilize the device’s existing magnets.

Apple is also testing reverse wireless charging for the upcoming iPad Pro. The technology would turn the iPad Pro into a wireless charging mat for the iPhone, AirPods, and other devices. Of course, the iPad Pro already uses wireless charging to power the Apple Pencil, so it would make sense to expand the technology for other Apple accessories.

Bloomberg’s report includes a few more tidbits, including a rumored 2021 iPad Mini with a design that mimics the larger Air and Pro models (thinner bezels, no Home button). The company also seems to be experimenting with wireless charging mats similar to the canceled AirPower, plus wireless charging technology that can operate at a long distance.