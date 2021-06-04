X
Target Takes Aim at Prime Day, Kicks off Its Own Deals Event a Day Earlier

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Target doesn’t want to let Amazon and Walmart have all the fun, which is why the company just announced its own “Deal Days” from June 20-22nd. Essentially matching Amazon’s Prime Day and Walmart’s Black Friday-like “Deals for Days” events, both happening later this month.

This is essentially Target’s version of Amazon Prime Day, where the retailer will offer tons of items across several categories on sale, both in-store and online.

Basically, if you don’t want to give Amazon or Walmart your money, for whatever reason, head to a nearby Target or Target’s website starting June 20th for what the company is calling its “biggest digital sale of the summer.”

Target made a point to mention that this event is “designed for everyone, no membership fee required,” in a direct shot at Amazon’s Prime subscription. Then, confirmed it’ll host hundreds and thousands of discounts on everything from electronics, home essentials, beauty items, toys, and, for the first time, food and beverage items.

For those wondering, Target and Walmart both kick off their sales events on June 20th, while Amazon Prime Day is on June 21st. Either way, it’s going to be a busy week for thrifty shoppers.

Source: Target

