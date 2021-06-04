X
Popular Searches
News

IKEA’s New Sensor Will Monitor Your Air Quality for Just $12

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
The VINDRIKTNING on a table with books and a vase
IKEA

IKEA is known for its unique furniture (and meatballs), but it also has plenty of functional items up for grabs, like this $12 air sensor. For the same price as lunch from a fast food place, the VINDRIKTNING will monitor your home’s air quality.

The small and stylish sensor only detects particles in the air, not odors or gases. Specifically, it detects PM2.5 particles, which usually come from pollutant sources like automobile exhaust, fireplaces, fires, and the like, but that can also include more common particulates like dirt, dust, and smoke.

PM2.5 particles are particularly concerning, however, as they are microscopic and stay afloat longer than many other particles, which tend to drop fairly quickly to the ground. Because of this, there’s an increased risk of them being inhaled by you or your kids or pets; the particles’ small size also makes it easier for them to get into respiratory systems and can potentially lead to ailments like bronchitis or asthma.

The IKEA VINDRIKTNING with yellow and red warning lights
IKEA

Luckily, the VINDRIKTNING is super easy to use, and relies on traffic signal-like lighting as its easy-to-understand gauge. It’ll light up green if everything’s good, yellow for acceptable air quality, and red for problematic air quality. It’s recommended that you place it in the busiest area in your home for optimal monitoring. And don’t worry, its small size and clean modern design will blend in no matter where you place it.

The sensor is just that though—a sensor. If you are concerned about your home’s air quality, or want to proactively make sure it’s good all the time, you may want to pair it with an indoor air purifier.

New Air Quality Sensor
Buy Now

IKEA VINDRIKTNING

Keep an eye on your home’s air quality with this inexpensive and easy to use sensor.

via Livingetc

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Hatteker Hair Clipper Beard Trimmer Kit for Men Cordless Hair Mustache Trimmer Hair Cutting Groomer Kit Precision Trimmer Waterproof USB Rechargeable 5 in 1
910 people were interested in this!

Magnetic Screen Door - Self Sealing, Heavy Duty, Hands Free Mesh Partition Keeps Bugs Out - Pet and Kid Friendly - Patent Pending Keep Open Feature - 38" x 83" - by Augo
710 people were interested in this!

POWERUP 4.0 The Next-Generation Smartphone Controlled Paper Airplane Kit, RC Controlled. Easy to Fly with Autopilot & Gyro Stabilizer. For Hobbyists, Pilots, Tinkerers. STEM Ready with DIY Modular Kit
473 people were interested in this!

oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag - 3 Season Warm & Cool Weather - Summer, Spring, Fall, Lightweight, Waterproof for Adults & Kids - Camping Gear Equipment, Traveling, and Outdoors
224 people were interested in this!

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – Black (2019 Release)
183 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
155 people were interested in this!

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable
154 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
154 people were interested in this!

RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale Digital Bathroom Wireless Weight Scale, Body Composition Analyzer with Smartphone App sync with Bluetooth, 396 lbs - Black
152 people were interested in this!

BOSE QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancelling - Black (Renewed)
140 people were interested in this!

Show More