X
Popular Searches
News

This Stupid McNugget Looks Like a Character from ‘Among Us’ … and It Sold for $100k

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of the sus McNugget
polizna

We’re only halfway through 2021, yet a disturbing trend is emerging among the nerds and gamers in our society. They’re willing to do anything for collectibles—even pull a gun in a Target parking lot for Pokémon cards. But something even more bone-chilling happened on June 4th … a McNugget shaped like an Among Us character sold for $99,997 on eBay ($100,001 with shipping).

Finding Among Us lookalikes in the real-world is a relatively common occurrence. After all, many things in this world are shaped like a circle with two legs. But the sus Chicken McNugget, found by Polizna in a BTS meal at McDonalds, is an incredible rarity. Would I have sealed it in an IKEA bag to sell on eBay? No, I would have ate it, but that’s why I don’t have $100k right now, I guess. (I’m not mad or anything.)

The Among Us McNugget listing.
polizna

Originally listed for 99 cents, the stupid McNugget ended up with a starting bid of $14,969.69. Whoever made that first bid (bless their heart) kicked off a weeklong bidding war before an unknown scalper swooped in at the last minute to net the McNugget for its final price of $99,997.

Why the scalper paid so much for the McNugget, we may never know. Maybe they’re just a big fan of Among Us, the K-Pop group BTS, and Rick and Morty—did I forget to mention that the special McNugget comes with Szechuan sauce?

Polizna, seller of the frustrating McNugget, says that it will ship in an air-sealed bag to preserve freshness. The buyer can eat the McNugget if they wish, as it will arrive at their mansion or castle within its 14-day expiration period (I don’t know where Polizna got that number, please don’t eat two-week-old McNuggets).

Source: polizna via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Magnetic Screen Door - Self Sealing, Heavy Duty, Hands Free Mesh Partition Keeps Bugs Out - Pet and Kid Friendly - Patent Pending Keep Open Feature - 38" x 83" - by Augo
742 people were interested in this!

Hatteker Hair Clipper Beard Trimmer Kit for Men Cordless Hair Mustache Trimmer Hair Cutting Groomer Kit Precision Trimmer Waterproof USB Rechargeable 5 in 1
444 people were interested in this!

RESTMO Garden Hose Nozzle, Heavy Duty Metal Water Hose Nozzle with 7 Adjustable Spray Patterns, High Pressure Hand Sprayer with Flow Control, Best for Watering Plants & Lawns, Washing Cars & Pets
384 people were interested in this!

oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag - 3 Season Warm & Cool Weather - Summer, Spring, Fall, Lightweight, Waterproof for Adults & Kids - Camping Gear Equipment, Traveling, and Outdoors
313 people were interested in this!

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – Black (2019 Release)
172 people were interested in this!

POWERUP 4.0 The Next-Generation Smartphone Controlled Paper Airplane Kit, RC Controlled. Easy to Fly with Autopilot & Gyro Stabilizer. For Hobbyists, Pilots, Tinkerers. STEM Ready with DIY Modular Kit
171 people were interested in this!

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable
147 people were interested in this!

Garmin Edge 530, Performance GPS Cycling/Bike Computer with Mapping, Dynamic Performance Monitoring and Popularity Routing
140 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
134 people were interested in this!

BOSE QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancelling - Black (Renewed)
132 people were interested in this!

Show More