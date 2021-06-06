Fiat Will Transition to All Electric Vehicles Starting in 2025

Fiat plans to go all-electric within the next decade, starting by transitioning several vehicles to electric-only in 2025. And while the Italian brand already offers several electric vehicles, this radical change for the company will increase more as we approach the year 2030.

As we all know, electric vehicles, or future electric vehicle plans, are showing up everywhere, from the Cybertruck to Ford’s new F-150 Lightning. If we understand Fiat correctly, the company will continue its current rollout and conversion to electric vehicles, like the newer electric Fiat 500 city car, to other vehicles soon. Here’s a statement from Olivier François, Fiat’s CEO:

“It is our duty to bring to market electric cars that cost no more than those with an internal combustion engine, as soon as we can, in line with the falling costs of batteries. We are exploring the territory of sustainable mobility for all: this is our greatest project. Between 2025 and 2030, our product line-up will gradually become electric-only.”

Basically, come 2025, Fiat wants to ditch gas vehicles more and more and slowly change the entire lineup it offers to electric-only, which it hopes to complete by 2030.

For the record, 2030 is a date we see from many brands in the automotive industry. Additionally, it sounds like Fiat’s parent company wants to build a battery plant in Italy to help with its plans. Either way, expect more electric Fiat vehicles from here on out.