X
Popular Searches
News

Fiat Will Transition to All Electric Vehicles Starting in 2025

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Fiat 500 Electric
Fiat

Fiat plans to go all-electric within the next decade, starting by transitioning several vehicles to electric-only in 2025. And while the Italian brand already offers several electric vehicles, this radical change for the company will increase more as we approach the year 2030.

As we all know, electric vehicles, or future electric vehicle plans, are showing up everywhere, from the Cybertruck to Ford’s new F-150 Lightning. If we understand Fiat correctly, the company will continue its current rollout and conversion to electric vehicles, like the newer electric Fiat 500 city car, to other vehicles soon. Here’s a statement from Olivier François, Fiat’s CEO:

“It is our duty to bring to market electric cars that cost no more than those with an internal combustion engine, as soon as we can, in line with the falling costs of batteries. We are exploring the territory of sustainable mobility for all: this is our greatest project. Between 2025 and 2030, our product line-up will gradually become electric-only.”

Basically, come 2025, Fiat wants to ditch gas vehicles more and more and slowly change the entire lineup it offers to electric-only, which it hopes to complete by 2030.

For the record, 2030 is a date we see from many brands in the automotive industry. Additionally, it sounds like Fiat’s parent company wants to build a battery plant in Italy to help with its plans. Either way, expect more electric Fiat vehicles from here on out.

via Engadget

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

RESTMO Garden Hose Nozzle, Heavy Duty Metal Water Hose Nozzle with 7 Adjustable Spray Patterns, High Pressure Hand Sprayer with Flow Control, Best for Watering Plants & Lawns, Washing Cars & Pets
706 people were interested in this!

oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag - 3 Season Warm & Cool Weather - Summer, Spring, Fall, Lightweight, Waterproof for Adults & Kids - Camping Gear Equipment, Traveling, and Outdoors
356 people were interested in this!

Magnetic Screen Door - Self Sealing, Heavy Duty, Hands Free Mesh Partition Keeps Bugs Out - Pet and Kid Friendly - Patent Pending Keep Open Feature - 38" x 83" - by Augo
95 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
85 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
85 people were interested in this!

LG OLED77CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2020 Model)
81 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
81 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
76 people were interested in this!

Jarvis Monitor Mounting Arm - Fits up to 32" Computer Displays (Dual, Black)
50 people were interested in this!

Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags. 80% More Storage! Hand-Pump for Travel! Double-Zip Seal and Triple Seal Turbo-Valve for Max Space Saving! (Jumbo 2 Pack)
49 people were interested in this!

Show More