Speck Debuts Perfect-Clear MagSafe Case for iPhone 12

A durable clear case that supports MagSafe and won’t yellow? Speck just brought its popular Presidio Perfect-Clear case into the world of MagSafe, providing drop protection and a crystal-clear finish for your iPhone 12.

Available now for $50, the Perfect-Clear case with MagSafe fits all models of the iPhone 12 (except for the iPhone 12 Mini). It packs 13 feet of drop protection, a Microban antimicrobial finish, and Specks’ anti-yellowing technology. While other clear cases can look a bit dirty after a few months, Specks’ are known to stay clean and clear for much longer.

Speck says that it’s tested the Perfect-Clear MagSafe case with all MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers. The case doesn’t interrupt MagSafe fast charging, and in the product video (shown above), it appears to offer the secure magnetic connection that we’ve come to expect from premium MagSafe cases.

You can order the Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear case with MagSafe compatibility for $50 on Speck’s webstore. It comes in sizes for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.