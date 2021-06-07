X
Powerful RedMagic 6R Gaming Phone Costs Just $500, Arrives In U.S. June 24th

The RedMagic 6R gaming phone.
First announced in May, the RedMagic 6R will arrive in the U.S. on June 24th for just $500. It’s one of the most affordable handsets to run a Snapdragon 888 processor and packs a ton of gaming-centric features, like 400Hz digital shoulder triggers.

With its Snapdragon 888 chip and 8GB of RAM, the RedMagic 6R’s processing power is comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S21. It also packs a 6.67-inch FHD 144Hz OLED display and 128GB of storage (you can pay $100 extra for a 12GB RAM 256GB option). Support for Wi-Fi 6 and 5G ensure lag-free gaming, while two 400Hz digital shoulder triggers offer greater control over games like Fortnite and PUBG.

While its features and specs are similar to the RedMagic 6 and 6 Pro, the new RedMagic 6R is a “casual” gaming phone. As such, it packs an upgraded camera array—with a 64MP main camera, a 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

But to keep its price down, the RedMagic 6R’s specs are slightly less impressive than the 6 Pro’s. Most of these downgrades, like a 144Hz refresh rate instead of a 165Hz refresh rate, are practically unnoticeable. The only downgrades that may turn off some customers are the RedMagic 6R’s limited RAM (6 Pro has 16GB) and 30-watt charging (6 Pro has 65-watt charging).

Order for the RedMagic 6R open June 24th. The phone costs $500, or $600 if you want the model with extra RAM and storage (the RedMagic 6R also launches in Europe on June 24th for €499 or £429). Those who want to save a bit of money on the RedMagic 6R can collect and redeem RedMagic XP points for coupons.

Available June 24, the RedMagic 6R packs a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.67-inch FHD 144Hz OLED display, and two 400Hz digital shoulder triggers. It’s a powerful, affordable gaming phone with a stylish design.

Source: RedMagic

