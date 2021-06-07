Tesla Canceled the Model S Plaid+ Because It’s Completely Unnecessary

Production on Tesla’s fastest and longest-range Model S Plaid+ just got canceled, said CEO Elon Musk over the weekend on Twitter. This isn’t bad news, though, as he stated that the regular updated “Plaid is just so good.”

The Model S Plaid+ would have been Tesla’s highest-end model sedan with a driving range of 520 miles for those unaware. While Musk didn’t outright say the Plaid+ is unnecessary, the regular Plaid variant is already the quickest production car ever made of any kind and can go from 0-60 mph in under 2 seconds.

Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

Basically, the regular and lower-priced ‘Plaid” delivers top speeds of 200 mph and a range between 390 and 412 miles, which is more than enough for most.

The Model S Plaid was set to be unveiled at an event on June 3, but the launch has since been pushed back to June 10. Either way, Model S goes to Plaid speed later this week. And with that type of speed and range, we think the Plaid+ is pretty unnecessary, and maybe Tesla agrees.

Elon Musk is obviously hyping up the new Plaid, but with all of his troubles with the SEC over what he tweets, we’re going to believe that this news is indeed real. The Model S Plaid costs $112,990, and while the Plaid+ is still listed on the company’s website, the higher-end model is greyed out and unavailable.