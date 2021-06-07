Recent LG Smart TV Owners Can Now Watch fuboTV’s Live TV Streaming Service

FuboTV just announced that its popular Live TV Streaming Service is now available to LG Smart TV models released from 2018 on. LG marks the second Smart TV expansion for fuboTV, after launching on Samsung’s Smart TVs back in 2019.

On LG’s Smart TV, the fuboTV app will include a variety of convenient features. You can program it to automatically record your favorite series with a single click, which is a nice “set it and forget it” option. The customizable guide allows users to highlight and select their favorite channels, which will place those at the top of the guide above the rest of the channels.

You’ll also be able to create profiles for up to six users on a single subscription plan, and each will get their own personalized fuboTV experience; users can set unique recording settings and receive tailored recommendations and an accompanying guide. And the Record Team feature automatically records any content related to your favorite team so you can just enjoy watching it without having to hunt it down.

FuboTV is now available to watch on Samsung and LG’s compatible Smart TVs, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, Apple TV, and Android TV. The service offers up over 100 sports, news, and entertainment channels, and is a great streaming video service choice for sports enthusiasts.

