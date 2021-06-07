X
Popular Searches
News

Jeff Bezos Will Fly Into Space This July After Stepping Down as Amazon CEO

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Jeff Bezos photoshopped on Buzz Lightyear.
lev radin/Shutterstock

People often go on vacations after they retire. But a vacation to space? Jeff Bezos will be among the first to ride on a Blue Origin tourism rocket on July 20th, just two weeks after he steps down from his longtime role as Amazon CEO.

Launching in the reusable New Shepherd rocket from a remote location near El Paso, Jeff Bezos’ space vacation will take only 10 minutes. He and his crew will enjoy about three minutes of weightlessness while looking out at the edge of space—a small taste of what real astronauts go through (with a lot less risk).

While the New Shepherd rocket can technically fit six passengers, its first tourism flight will only hold three people—Jeff Bezos, his younger brother Mark, and the winner of a charity auction that ends Saturday, June 12. Proceeds from the auction, currently at $2.8 million, will go to Club for the Future (an education foundation run by Blue Origin).

Funny enough, Blue Origin is holding this first tourist flight on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. It’s clearly a landmark in commercial space flight, which may explain Bezos’ enthusiasm for the experience. After all, he’s openly dreamed of going to space for several years.

While Blue Origin’s first tourism flight is exciting, it will take a long time for such programs to become affordable for the average person. We’ll have to live vicariously through the wealthy and famous until then (or thank our lucky stars that we’re not the guinea pigs for commercial space flight).

Source: Blue Origin via AP

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

RESTMO Garden Hose Nozzle, Heavy Duty Metal Water Hose Nozzle with 7 Adjustable Spray Patterns, High Pressure Hand Sprayer with Flow Control, Best for Watering Plants & Lawns, Washing Cars & Pets
721 people were interested in this!

1080P 60FPS Webcam with Microphone, 2021 NexiGo N980P HD USB Computer Camera, Built-in Dual Noise Reduction Mics, 120 Degrees Wide-Angle for Zoom/Skype/FaceTime/Teams, PC Mac Laptop Desktop
305 people were interested in this!

oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag - 3 Season Warm & Cool Weather - Summer, Spring, Fall, Lightweight, Waterproof for Adults & Kids - Camping Gear Equipment, Traveling, and Outdoors
154 people were interested in this!

LG OLED77CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2020 Model)
112 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 100+ Devices | AX6000 (Up to 6Gbps)
101 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
92 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
87 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
84 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
78 people were interested in this!

Magnetic Screen Door - Self Sealing, Heavy Duty, Hands Free Mesh Partition Keeps Bugs Out - Pet and Kid Friendly - Patent Pending Keep Open Feature - 38" x 83" - by Augo
77 people were interested in this!

Show More