AirPods Get Convo Booster, Audible Notifications, and More With iOS 15

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read

Apple AirPods Pro Charging Case Open

Today at WWDC, Apple announced all sorts of exciting new features for iOS 15, including several changes specifically for the AirPods. While we’re not getting AirPods 3 yet, the company confirmed a new conversation boost mode, announce notifications where Siri will read you your notifications, and more.

The first update Apple is calling conversation boost, and it’s essentially a quality-of-life feature. This boosts the sound of other people talking when you’re in a busy environment. Convo boost will try to isolate the voice of who’s in front of you for better hearing, and there’s a slider to control how much ambient noise you do or don’t let in.

New AirPod features in iOS 15
Apple

Plus, AirPods can now speak notifications to you, similar to the same feature previously available for messages and texts. Siri can tell you when a delivery shows up or when your rideshare is ready via notifications.

Apple also added improvements to the ‘Find My’ AirPod integration, making it easier to find your lost buds. There’s a new interface for finding your AirPods inside the Find My app, even if it’s only one bud you lost. So if you separate from your buds, you’ll get a notification.

Additionally, AirPods will also support the new spatial audio in FaceTime, which Apple announced earlier today. AirPods can take advantage of the same spatial audio on Apple TV, Macs, and more, thanks to iOS 15.

Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

