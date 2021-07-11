Tech You Can Upgrade Your Kid’s Room with

Upgrading your kid’s room with certain tech can make everyone’s life easier. They can wake up easier with smart bulb schedules and techy alarm clocks. And learning might even become more fun for them with products like tablets, smart speakers, and interactive maps.

Before bringing technology into their bedroom, you might want to have a discussion with your child about using technology responsibly. Rest assured there’s an advantage to using every item on this list, though; some of our staff even use these products in their kids’ bedrooms.

Smart Bulbs

A smart bulb is an easy way to upgrade your kid’s room technologically. Using one of these smart bulbs can make it a little more fun for your kids to turn off the lights when it’s time to go to bed. Just a little bit, though.

These smart bulbs from Wyze are 9.5W LED bulbs, equivalent to 60W, and they can produce up to 800 lumens. You can change the white color temperature and dim the Wyze bulbs through either the Wyze app (Android/iOS) or voice controls via Alexa or Google Assistant. You can also set schedules for your Wyze bulbs to turn off and on at specific times, helping your kid better understand when it’s bedtime and when it’s time to wake up. LIFX Color A19 Bulbs: LIFX’s smart bulbs can produce up to 1100 lumens, equivalent to 75W, over a wide variety of colors. You can dim these bulbs, set them up on a schedule, and even set specific moods or scenes through the companion app (Android/iOS). In addition, LIFX bulbs are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and more virtual assistants.

LIFX’s smart bulbs can produce up to 1100 lumens, equivalent to 75W, over a wide variety of colors. You can dim these bulbs, set them up on a schedule, and even set specific moods or scenes through the companion app (Android/iOS). In addition, LIFX bulbs are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and more virtual assistants. C by GE Smart LED Bulb: Like the Wyze smart bulbs, these from GE also work with voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant or through their app (Android/iOS). They are 9.5W, equivalent to a 60W bulb, and can easily be dimmed and incorporated into a schedule or routine. They even go beyond a range of white colors; your kid can have fun changing their lights to pretty much any color in the rainbow.

Neat Amazon Tech

If you use Amazon tech throughout your household, these gadgets are a fun way to extend that ecosystem into your kid’s room. These Amazon-specific items will help connect their room to the rest of the house and are even able to work with the smart bulbs listed above.

If you’ve wanted to give your kid a tablet to use for learning, reading, or watching fun videos, get this one. It’s a fully functional Fire tablet, but it comes in a kid-proof case and includes both a two-year worry-free return guarantee and a year of Amazon Kids+. If you’re worried about your kid getting too much screen time, you can set time and app limits with parental controls through Amazon Kids+. There’s also a 10-inch Fire Kids tablet and a 7-inch version to choose from; there’s no difference in functionality, just size. Echo Show 5 Kids (2nd Gen): This is more of a stationary version of the Fire Kids tablet above. Although kids can move this around, it’s more of a table tablet than a handheld tablet. This, as with Amazon’s other official Kids products, comes with one year free of Amazon Kids+ and, therefore, super-easy parental controls. Your child can use the Echo Show for video calls, homework help from Alexa, audiobooks, fun videos, and more. They can even use it as an alarm clock for their bedside table.

Neat Google Tech

If your household primarily uses Google tech, here are a few key items from that ecosystem you should think about putting in your child’s room.

If you primarily use Google products throughout your home, you can’t go wrong with getting a Nest Mini for your kid’s room. It’s small and allows your kid to control their lights, music, and other things through voice controls. There are even some adorable Nest Mini holders that you can purchase to make it look more kid-like if your child is younger; there’s a Mickey Mouse one from Otterbox or fun animal shapes from Etsy like a unicorn or an elephant. onn. 8″ Tablet Pro: If you want your kid to have a tablet to use for school, games, or watching videos, this one from onn. is a perfect option for Google households. It’s a fully functioning tablet running Android 10. And if you have younger kids, you’ll probably want to purchase a protective kid-proof case like this one from Fintie.

An Alarm Clock

Although it might not be the first thing that would come to mind, alarm clocks have actually gotten pretty tech-savvy. Many alarm clocks will connect to other smart devices and aid your child a bit more in getting up in the morning.

This wake-up light from Philips is a great, more natural way to encourage your child to wake up. It can simulate sunrises and sunsets, and it gives you five different wake-up sounds from which to choose. Of course, there’s an FM radio built-in as well. Glance Clock: This wall-mounted smart clock shows the current time and date, of course, as well as information like upcoming appointments or the weather forecast if you want your kid to see this, too. Then, you can set up an alarm with a personal wake-up phrase. So, you could set it to use your child’s name paired with “Wake up” to get their attention a little easier than a generic alarm clock. There’s an app (free on Android/iOS) that makes it easy to control what’s displayed on the clock face.

Cool Night Lights

Night lights are a guaranteed hit for younger kids, but they’re great for older kids, too. And don’t worry—if your child thinks they’re too cool for the first two options, they’ll probably like the more modern-looking LED strip lights from Govee.

This is a slightly more mature night light; you might even want one for yourself after you see it in your kid’s room. It puts a galaxy-like projection on the ceiling and the walls. The max amount of time this one will stay on is four hours, so if you’re looking for an overnight night light, this one won’t work. But if you just need the light to be on until your kid falls asleep, this is a fantastic option. Govee Smart LED Strip Lights: These LED light strips are super cool, and your child (or teen) will think so, too. You can set these up wherever you want to in the room, like under the bed frame, under a dresser or table, or lining the closet. And once they’re installed, they can be controlled via their app (free on Android/iOS) or a virtual assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. How cool is that?

Fun Interactive Products

While not a necessary tech upgrade for your kid’s bedroom, these are all fun items that are still really cool nonetheless.

This map might do wonders to get your child at least a little bit more interested in geography. It’s an interactive map, so it instantly makes the learning process more fun. They can learn the names of countries and their capitals, along with details like the language spoken there, its flag and population, and even fun facts about each place. The map can be hung on the wall or set down on the floor when in use. Kidzlane Floor Piano Mat: If your kid is musical, energetic, or just needs an outlet to express creativity, this piano mat is a natural choice. This lays out on the floor and gives your child a full six feet to play around with eight different sounds. In addition, there are 10 classical tunes built-in that your kid can learn to play. Or, they can compose and record their own songs.

A Smart Camera for Younger Kids

If you have a younger kid, having a smart camera in their room can help you keep an eye on them as they play, study, or sleep. Even if you’re physically in the house with them, you might not always be able to watch them from their room, which is where a smart camera comes in handy.

The Ring Camera is another great indoor camera option, especially for Amazon tech households. You can hear and speak to your kid through an app (free on Android/iOS) on your phone or tablet through the camera. There are also motion sensors that can trigger alerts to your phone; Alexa will also announce when motion is detected. Wyze Cam Pan: This third camera option from Wyze is more affordable and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Again, like the other cameras, it has the features you’d need like live streaming, two-way audio so you and your kid can communicate, and a great app (free on Android/iOS) to use with it.

Tech to Grow into

Though these might not be as necessary for a younger child, you’ll be happy these items are in the room as they start getting older.