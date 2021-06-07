X
Popular Searches
News

watchOS 8 Brings More Health Features, Photos and Timer Improvements

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
New Apple Watch Stuff
Apple

Apple has just announced watchOS 8, the latest software for many of its Apple Watch models. As expected, the update includes several new health and “mindfulness” features, improvements to the Apple Watch Photos app, home controls, and other small updates throughout.

First off, Apple introduced a new Mindfulness app for Apple Watch. This combines the old breathe app with a few other changes and animations to help users remember to “breathe and relax throughout the day.” Seriously.

Apple Watch respiratory rate
Apple

While we’re being mindful of our health, the Health app now has an option to measure respiratory rates while you sleep. Plus, the Fitness app for Apple Watch adds new workout types for pilates and other popular fitness regimes, with custom-built heart rate and motion algorithms for more accurate stats.

The Home app for Apple Watch will take advantage of some of the latest Homekit features too. You’ll be able to broadcast messages throughout your home on all HomePod speakers, control accessories by room, or even view who’s at your door right from your wrist with a Homekit-enabled camera.

WatchOS 8 new features list
Apple

With watchOS 8, photos and the Photos app, in general, are vastly improved. There’s a new watch face that uses portrait-mode photos from your iPhone. Then you can add layers of text and info to the portrait photo and set it as the background. The Photos app itself has new layouts, new controls, and the ability to share photos on Apple Watch through messages or Apple mail.

Many people set timers with their watch, but now you’ll be able to set multiple timers, and it’ll understand and save them all. Better yet, you can add specific names to them, like “Laundry Timer.”

Your watch will be able to enjoy several useful new features in iOS 15, too. Everything from the Focus mode, new weather app, improvements to the Find My app and network, and more apps support the Always-on display mode. Later this year, you’ll even be able to add your state ID or license to your Apple Watch wallet, then use that in TSA lines as a digital ID.

Apple states that watchOS 8 will be available for all models back to the Series 3, and developers can give it a try. Then, there’s a public beta coming soon, followed by the official watchOS 8 release date later this fall for the general public.

Source: Apple

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

RESTMO Garden Hose Nozzle, Heavy Duty Metal Water Hose Nozzle with 7 Adjustable Spray Patterns, High Pressure Hand Sprayer with Flow Control, Best for Watering Plants & Lawns, Washing Cars & Pets
725 people were interested in this!

1080P 60FPS Webcam with Microphone, 2021 NexiGo N980P HD USB Computer Camera, Built-in Dual Noise Reduction Mics, 120 Degrees Wide-Angle for Zoom/Skype/FaceTime/Teams, PC Mac Laptop Desktop
357 people were interested in this!

oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag - 3 Season Warm & Cool Weather - Summer, Spring, Fall, Lightweight, Waterproof for Adults & Kids - Camping Gear Equipment, Traveling, and Outdoors
133 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 100+ Devices | AX6000 (Up to 6Gbps)
119 people were interested in this!

LG OLED77CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2020 Model)
116 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
92 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
92 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
83 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
77 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
76 people were interested in this!

Show More