X
Popular Searches
News

Paramount+ Adds Over 1,000 New Movies to Its Library

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Paramount+ logo over Sonic the Hedgehog.
ViacomCBS

After launching its $5 ad-supported plan, Paramount+ is adding over 1,000 movies to its catalog, including Sonic the Hedgehog and Rocketman. The movies are available to subscribers June 10th, with another 1,500 movies coming later this summer.

ViacomCBS is running a “Mountain of Movies” campaign to try and drum up interest in Paramount+. The idea behind the campaign is pretty simple—Paramount+ gets a ton of movies throughout 2021, including movies from some of ViacomCBS’ competitors (like Disney’s The Avengers). When 2022 rolls around, the company will debut a brand new movie on Paramount+ every week.

So, what movies are Paramount+ subscribers getting on June 10th? We don’t have a full list, but here’s what ViacomCBS says in its press release:

  • Action and Adventure: Terminator: Dark Fate, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Red Dawn, Skyfall, The Avengers, Gemini Man, and The Rhythm Section
  • Critically Acclaimed: Rocketman, Judy, Florence Foster Jenkins, The Wolf of Wall Street, Revolutionary Road, 71, The Soloist, The Birdcage, The Full Monty, and Little Women
  • Kids and Family: Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Addams Family, Wonder Park, The Adventures of Tintin, and Charlotte’s Web
  • Horror: Body Cam, Saint Maud, Crawl, Child’s Play, Gretel & Hansel, Pet Sematary, The Prodigy, The Haunting, Paranormal Activity 3 & 4, and Arachnophobia
  • Comedies: Like a Boss, The Hustle, Valley Girl, What Men Want, Fighting with My Family, The Little Hours, The Dictator, I Love You, Man, Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, Tropic Thunder, No Strings Attached, Hello, My Name Is Doris, and The School of Rock.

With the addition of these and several other titles, Paramount+ may be a strong option for families who like to watch a lot of movies. But there’s a lot of overlap between its catalog and the catalogs of rival services, like Netflix and Disney+. It may take a long time for Paramount+ to feel like a top-notch service, which could explain why ViacomCBS debuted a cheaper ad-supported plan.

Shop Now

Paramount+

Paramount+ starts at just $6 and offers thousands of on-demand shows and movies, plus instant access to your local CBS station and live sports.

Source: ViacomCBS via The Streamable

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

RESTMO Garden Hose Nozzle, Heavy Duty Metal Water Hose Nozzle with 7 Adjustable Spray Patterns, High Pressure Hand Sprayer with Flow Control, Best for Watering Plants & Lawns, Washing Cars & Pets
727 people were interested in this!

1080P 60FPS Webcam with Microphone, 2021 NexiGo N980P HD USB Computer Camera, Built-in Dual Noise Reduction Mics, 120 Degrees Wide-Angle for Zoom/Skype/FaceTime/Teams, PC Mac Laptop Desktop
385 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 100+ Devices | AX6000 (Up to 6Gbps)
126 people were interested in this!

oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag - 3 Season Warm & Cool Weather - Summer, Spring, Fall, Lightweight, Waterproof for Adults & Kids - Camping Gear Equipment, Traveling, and Outdoors
123 people were interested in this!

LG OLED77CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2020 Model)
118 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
96 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
96 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
85 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
84 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
82 people were interested in this!

Show More