Paramount+ Adds Over 1,000 New Movies to Its Library

After launching its $5 ad-supported plan, Paramount+ is adding over 1,000 movies to its catalog, including Sonic the Hedgehog and Rocketman. The movies are available to subscribers June 10th, with another 1,500 movies coming later this summer.

ViacomCBS is running a “Mountain of Movies” campaign to try and drum up interest in Paramount+. The idea behind the campaign is pretty simple—Paramount+ gets a ton of movies throughout 2021, including movies from some of ViacomCBS’ competitors (like Disney’s The Avengers). When 2022 rolls around, the company will debut a brand new movie on Paramount+ every week.

So, what movies are Paramount+ subscribers getting on June 10th? We don’t have a full list, but here’s what ViacomCBS says in its press release:

Action and Adventure: Terminator: Dark Fate, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Red Dawn, Skyfall, The Avengers, Gemini Man, and The Rhythm Section

Terminator: Dark Fate, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Red Dawn, Skyfall, The Avengers, Gemini Man, and The Rhythm Section Critically Acclaimed: Rocketman, Judy, Florence Foster Jenkins, The Wolf of Wall Street, Revolutionary Road, 71, The Soloist, The Birdcage, The Full Monty, and Little Women

Rocketman, Judy, Florence Foster Jenkins, The Wolf of Wall Street, Revolutionary Road, 71, The Soloist, The Birdcage, The Full Monty, and Little Women Kids and Family: Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Addams Family, Wonder Park, The Adventures of Tintin, and Charlotte’s Web

Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Addams Family, Wonder Park, The Adventures of Tintin, and Charlotte’s Web Horror: Body Cam, Saint Maud, Crawl, Child’s Play, Gretel & Hansel, Pet Sematary, The Prodigy, The Haunting, Paranormal Activity 3 & 4, and Arachnophobia

Body Cam, Saint Maud, Crawl, Child’s Play, Gretel & Hansel, Pet Sematary, The Prodigy, The Haunting, Paranormal Activity 3 & 4, and Arachnophobia Comedies: Like a Boss, The Hustle, Valley Girl, What Men Want, Fighting with My Family, The Little Hours, The Dictator, I Love You, Man, Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, Tropic Thunder, No Strings Attached, Hello, My Name Is Doris, and The School of Rock.

With the addition of these and several other titles, Paramount+ may be a strong option for families who like to watch a lot of movies. But there’s a lot of overlap between its catalog and the catalogs of rival services, like Netflix and Disney+. It may take a long time for Paramount+ to feel like a top-notch service, which could explain why ViacomCBS debuted a cheaper ad-supported plan.

