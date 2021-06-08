Which iPhones Will Get iOS 15?

If you’re like us, you can’t wait for iOS 15 to come out this fall. The latest iPhone update packs a ton of new features, including a Focus mode, improvements to the Photos app, more Health tools, and FaceTime invites for Android users. But which iPhones will support iOS 15?

All iPhones running iOS 14 can run iOS 15 when it rolls out this fall. In other words, if you have an iPhone made 2016 or later, you’re good to go. But maybe you don’t know your iPhone’s release year or OS off the top of your head—that’s fine. Here’s a full list of every iPhone that can run iOS 15.

iPhone 12 Series (includes 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max)

iPhone SE (2020 Model)

iPhone 11 Series (Includes 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max)

iPhone X Series (Includes XR, XS, and XS Max)

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2016 Model)

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

iPod Touch 7th Gen (2019 Model)

Funny enough, Apple says that it will continue pushing iOS 14 security patches after iOS 15 comes out. If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t like to use a brand new iOS update, then you can continue to use iOS 14 without leaving yourself vulnerable to malware or exploits.

A developer preview of iOS 15 is currently available to all Apple Developer Program members. Apple plans to launch an iOS 15 public beta, which anyone can download, in July. The official iOS 15 update will roll out sometime this fall.