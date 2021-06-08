Which iPads Will Get iPadOS 15?

We got our first glimpse of the upcoming iPadOS 15 update during Apple’s WWDC livestream, and it’s a real doozy. Not only does it bring iPhone-like widgets to the iPad homescreen, but it improves multitasking and makes Notes more accessible. But which iPads will support iPadOS when it rolls out this fall?

If your iPad is running iPadOS 14, then it will run iPadOS 15. You can check which OS your iPad is running in its Settings, or read the full list of supported iPads below.

iPad Pro (All Models)

iPad Air 2 (2014), iPad Air 3 (2019), iPad Air 4 (2020)

iPad 5 (2017), iPad 6 (2018), iPad 7 (2019), and iPad 8 (2020)

iPad Mini 4 (2015) and iPad Mini 5 (2019)

If you aren’t sure which model iPad you own, check its model number in the device Settings and look it up on Google Search.

Those in the Apple Developer Program can download a preview of iPadOS 15 now. Apple will release a public beta in July, and the full iPadOS update will come sometime this fall.