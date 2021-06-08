X
Which Macs Will Get macOS Monterey?

Andrew Heinzman
2021-06-08
The MacBook Pro and M1 iMac
Apple

Unveiled during Apple’s WWDC livestream, the new macOS 12 “Monterey” update offers a ton of new productivity and connectivity features, including a Universal Control tool that links your Mac and iPad to a single mouse and keyboard. But will your Mac support Monterey when it rolls out this fall?

Most Macs running Big Sur can run Monterey. The only Big Sur-compatible Macs that can’t run Monterary are the 2013 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, the 2014 iMac, and the 2015 MacBook.

Here’s a full list of every Mac that can download the Monterey update when it rolls out this fall:

  • MacBook Pro (2015 and Later)
  • MacBook Air (2015 and Later)
  • MacBook (2016 and Later)
  • iMac (Late 2015 and Later)
  • iMac Pro (All Models)
  • Mac Pro (Late 2013 and Later)
  • Mac Mini (Late 2014 and Later)

Unless you’re a rabid Apple fan, you probably don’t know what year your Mac came out. To check your Mac’s release year, press the Apple Menu icon in the left corner of your toolbar and press About This Mac. You should see its model name and release year in a popup window.

Those in the Apple Developer Program can download a preview of macOS 12 now. A public beta will launch in July, and the full version of macOS Monterey will debut sometime this fall.

Source: Apple

