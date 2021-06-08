Which Apple Watches Will Get watchOS 8?

Coming this fall, watchOS 8 brings a ton of new health and mindfulness features to the Apple Watch, plus improvements to the Photos app and Apple Wallet. But will the watchOS 8 update come to your Apple Watch later this year?
All Apple Watches running watchOS 7 are eligible for the watchOS 8 update. If you’re using an Apple Watch Series 3 or later model, then you’re good to go.
Here’s a full list of compatible Apple Watches for those who need it:
- Apple Watch SE
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple Watch Series 3
Not sure which Apple Watch you’re using? Find your model number in the Apple Watch App and plug it into Google Search.
A developer preview of watchOS 8 is now available to those in the Apple Developer Program. Apple will release a public beta of watchOS 8 in July and plans to roll out the full version of watchOS 8 this fall.
Source: Apple