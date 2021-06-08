X
Popular Searches

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 True Wireless Earbuds Look Awesome, Still Have a Dumb Name

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 2 min read

A woman wearing a set of true wireless earbuds

Sony’s WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds are regarded as an excellent entry in the crowded earbud market but look a little dated. Today, Sony announced a follow-up —the  $279.99 WF-1000XM4 earbuds. The new earbuds update the design and features. But alas, they retain the terrible naming scheme.

As we saw in previous leaks, Sony redesigned the earbuds and case to give them a more modern look. Sony promises the new design is both lighter and more stable  They aren’t particularly revolutionary, and you might confuse them for other true wireless earbuds on the market at first glance, but it’s still an improvement over the previous generation. The case sees a redesign too, naturally, and even includes QI wireless charging.

The previous earbuds already have active noise canceling (ANC), but the new earbuds improve on that. The WF-1000XM4 referred to as “M4” for the rest of this article, earbuds house a newly designed Integrated Processor V1 that improves on Sony’s impressive ANC capabilities. The M4 earbuds contain two microphones on each bud, one for feedback and one for feedforward. That allows the earbuds to listen to ambient noise and emit an opposite canceling noise.

A set of Sony earbuds in a case.
Josh Hendrickson

Now, when it’s a windy day the M4 earbuds can detect that and compensate. But that’s not all the processor does. It also enhances sound quality, reduces distortion, and enables LDAC codec processing and DSEE (Digital Sound
Enhancement Engine) Extreme.

LDAC is important to any audiophiles, as it supports HighResolution Audio Wireless by transmitting three times as much data as conventional Bluetooth can manage. Speaking of Bluetooth, Sony says the new processor improves transmission so connections are more stable and less prone to drop-out.

The earbuds should get about eight hours of playback time, and the case will provide another 16 hours bringing the total to 24. But if you run low and need some music, a five-minute top will land you another hour of playtime. And with IPX4 water resistance, you don’t have to worry about minor splashes or sweat on the earbuds.

Sony’s overhead WH-1000XM4 cans introduced a handy new “Speak-to-Chat” feature, and that makes its way to the M4 earbuds. If you have music playing and you speak to someone, the earbuds will detect that and automatically pause for you. When you stop talking, the music will start playing again. Or if you prefer, you can take out the earbuds and they’ll automatically pause.

New adaptive sound controls will determine where you are and what you’re doing, like walking down a street or working from home, and automatically adjust ambient sound profiles to match. You can even enable a feature to learn where you visit frequently, like a gym, so more quickly adapt.

The M4 earbuds work with Alexa and Google Assistant and have touch controls. You can order them today from Amazon or Best Buy.

Buy on Amazon
READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

1080P 60FPS Webcam with Microphone, 2021 NexiGo N980P HD USB Computer Camera, Built-in Dual Noise Reduction Mics, 120 Degrees Wide-Angle for Zoom/Skype/FaceTime/Teams, PC Mac Laptop Desktop
587 people were interested in this!

RESTMO Garden Hose Nozzle, Heavy Duty Metal Water Hose Nozzle with 7 Adjustable Spray Patterns, High Pressure Hand Sprayer with Flow Control, Best for Watering Plants & Lawns, Washing Cars & Pets
361 people were interested in this!

BAAPET 4/5/6 FT Strong Dog Leash with Comfortable Padded Handle and Highly Reflective Threads for Small Medium and Large Dogs (6FT-1/2'', Red)
156 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 100+ Devices | AX6000 (Up to 6Gbps)
154 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
129 people were interested in this!

LG OLED77CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2020 Model)
120 people were interested in this!

Roku Ultra 2020 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Streaming, and Roku Voice Remote with Headphone Jack and Personal Shortcuts, includes Premium HDMI Cable
105 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
105 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
104 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
99 people were interested in this!

Show More