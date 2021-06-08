X
This Life-Size LEGO Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Weighs More Than the Real Thing

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
LEGO just added another model to its Technic Ultimate series, and it’s a life-size Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 with working head and tail lights. LEGO created the model with more than 400,000 Technic pieces, 20 of which are completely custom-made.

Being a true-to-scale 1:1 replica Lamborghini, the team ended up using over 100 times as many pieces as the original 1:8 model released last year.

Obviously, using 400,000 LEGO pieces and 154 different types of LEGO Technic elements, it’s considerably heavy and weighs around 4,850 lbs. Based on the average price of Technic pieces, it likely cost more than a real-life Tesla Model 3 to build.

The impressive project results from 5,370 hours of development and 3,290 hours of production by a team of 15 engineers and building specialists to build a LEGO with the exact same physical dimensions as the real Sián.

While this LEGO Lambo is already super cool, Lamborghini’s official car painter painted thousands of pieces using a paintbrush effect. Then, to make things even better, it has a functional pair of head and taillights, and it’s the first time the company used hexagonal-shaped LEGO bricks.

This is the second supercar from LEGO that’s a lifesize 1:1 replica. The first one, the Bugatti Chiron, was revealed back in 2018 and took 1 million pieces to build. It was epic, too, and features a top speed of 19 MPH.

Unfortunately, this epic 1:1 LEGO Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is not for sale, but hey, you can buy the 1:8 scale model for only $380.

