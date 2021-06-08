Mophie’s New Adapter Adds MagSafe to Any Phone

Mophie just launched a new line of “Snap” MagSafe accessories, including a Snap Adapter that adds MagSafe functionality to any phone without obstructing wireless charging. All of Mophie’s new Snap accessories are available now with free shipping.

At $20, the Snap Adapter (2-pack) ain’t cheap, but it allows Android phones and older iPhones to use most MagSafe wireless chargers, mounts, and accessories. Snap Adapters stick to the back of your phone or phone case with adhesive and are compatible with all Mophie Snap products.

Other standout items in the Mohpie Snap lineup include the Snap+ Juice Pack Mini portable battery, the Snap+ Powerstation Stand (a portable battery with a kickstand), the Snap+ Wireless Charger (an affordable alternative to Apple’s MagSafe Charger), and the Snap+ Wireless Charging Vent Mount.

You can check out all of Mohpie’s MagSafe accessories on the Snap landing page. All Snap products are available today and come with free shipping, though a few items, like the Powerstation Stand, are already sold out.