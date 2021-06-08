OnePlus Confirms Nord N200 5G Coming to the US for Under $250

This week OnePlus officially confirmed the new Nord N200 5G phone it plans to release in the United States. It will be a budget 5G smartphone with a big 90Hz display, all for under $250. After teasing the phone last month, here’s what we know so far.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau says the N200 “is fully upgraded from OnePlus Nord N100,” the company released stateside earlier this year. Rather than being a 4G device with a few downsides, this phone is getting key upgrades to make it a more compelling budget smartphone.

In an interview with PCMag, Lau says that the N200 5G will cost less than $250 and include a 90Hz screen and 5G, which are impressive at this price point. Here’s the first image of the Nord N200 for those interested.

The original OnePlus N100 wasn’t that great and featured a large screen that didn’t look very good. That won’t be the case with this new phone, as it’ll pack a smaller 6.49-inch 1080p display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus didn’t share exact specs or too many details about the upcoming Nord N200. Still, the image above suggests a nice triple camera setup with a hole-punch camera inside the display. For the price, we’re expecting OnePlus’ typical 48MP main camera paired with two lower-end sensors, but we’ll have to wait and see.

If the new OnePlus Nord N200 is anything like the older N100, it’ll be a popular budget phone from US carriers, including T-Mobile and MetroPCS. Unfortunately, we don’t have any other specs or details, nor a release date for the US and Canada.