Sling TV Now Integrates Seamlessly with Chromecast’s Live TV Tab

Sling TV channels are now integrated with the Chromecast’s Live tab, giving you instant access to all your channels without leaving the Google TV home page. Before now, only YouTube TV channels showed up in the Live tab. The feature is currently rolling out to all Chromecast with Google TV devices.

The Live tab in Chromecast with Google TV is really just a channel guide that shows you a grid view of every channel’s schedule and the synopsis for shows, movies, or sports events. It’s a vast improvement over YouTube TV’s channel guide, and while the Sling TV guide isn’t all that bad, it’s nice to access the services’ channels without leaving your Google TV home screen.

When the Chromecast with Google TV launched last year, Google stated that 3rd party live TV streaming services would eventually find their way to the Live tab. Sling TV is the first of such services, though we don’t know when Google TV’s Live tab will support Hulu with Live TV, Pluto TV, Peacock, and other live TV platforms.

Chromecast with Google TV users who subscribe to Sling TV should see the service in their Live tab in the coming days. If you aren’t a Sling TV customer, consider taking the plunge now—Sling TV is currently offering one month of its service for just $10.

