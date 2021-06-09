Android 12 Beta 2 is Out Now with Enhanced Privacy Controls and More

Following last month’s release of the public beta, Google today is rolling out Android 12 beta 2. The second beta release introduces a new Privacy Dashboard, updated Wi-Fi UX interface and moves us closer to the global launch later this quarter. Here’s what you need to know and how to try it today.

The Android 12 beta 2 adds more “final system behaviors,” refines the new Material You experience and introduces additional “Platform Stability” for app developers. That said, it’s still a beta, so expect to experience a few bugs or issues.

How to Get the Android 12 Beta 2 Release?

Google’s Android 12 beta is available on more phones than ever before, making it tempting for many to try out.

Normally, Android betas are only for Google’s Pixel phone line, and the easiest way to get it is by going to google.com/android/beta. However, after the successful beta last year with Android 11, the Android 12 beta has a huge list of supported devices. We expect the list to grow, but here are the compatible phones so far.

We’ve added relevant download links for each device’s Android 12 beta (if available), but some of them may not offer the 2nd release immediately. You’ll want to ensure you’re downloading the right file for anything that isn’t a Pixel.

Those with a Google Pixel device already on the first beta will get an automatic over-the-air update to Android 12 beta 2. Either way, remember to proceed with caution.

What’s New in the 2nd Beta