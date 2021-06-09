LEGO Just Debuted a New Typewriter Set and I Want to Write My Novel With It

Much to the delight of every writer-slash-LEGO fan out there, the latest winning LEGO Ideas set is an elegant typewriter. Finally, I now have a way to indulge my two true loves—building things and typing out lengthy letters for my pen pals—at the same time.

This excellent set was designed by LEGO fan Steve Guinness and submitted on the LEGO Ideas platform. Guinness said, “I wanted to create something totally different from anything that LEGO has ever done before and showcase that you really can make anything out of LEGO. I bought a vintage typewriter for my research and then played around with bricks and the mechanism until I was happy with the design. I hope it will bring nostalgia to adult fans like me, and wonder and curiosity to younger fans who might not have ever seen a real typewriter!”

Guinness’ typewriter was inspired by a modern typewriter model, one that was actually used by the founder of the LEGO Group, Ole Kirk Christiansen. And as a bonus, the set includes a letter that’s written and signed by Thomas Kirk Christiansen who is the company’s fourth-generation member of the founding family and private owner.

Of course, this model mirrors certain functionality from actual 20th-century typewriters and that classic tactile experience they offer. The 2,079-piece set features a center typebar, which rises every single time you press a letter key, that is in turn connected to the carriage that moves horizontally as you type. There’s even a platen roller that real paper can be fed into.

LEGO Group VP of Global Marketing Federico Begher stated, “It’s not hard to see why the vintage typewriter has such enduring appeal, and Steve’s incredible replica is a thoroughly worthy LEGO Ideas success story. For many, the escape from the connected world to the simplicity of the typewriter is a similar experience to the mindful process of building with LEGO bricks. Here, we have a LEGO set that combines these two worlds seamlessly and like its real-life counterparts, is something LEGO fans will be proud to display in their homes.”

The LEGO Typewriter will be available to buy starting on June 16 via LEGO VIP early access, and will open up to everyone from July 1. I don’t know about you guys, but I can’t wait to buy this one.