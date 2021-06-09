New Leak Reveals Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s Many Colors

Samsung is working on a sequel to the Galaxy S20 FE, a fancy-yet-frugal phone known for its sleek and colorful design. While we still know very little about the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE, newly leaked renders from Evan Blass show that Samsung is building on the design philosophy that it introduced last year.

The renders, based on info leaked to Evan Blass, show the S21 FE in green, white, navy, gray, and violet. They’re more polished (and likely more accurate) than the renders published by Blass a few days ago. Interestingly, the S21 FE lineup seems to abandon the popular red colorway of its predecessor.

Galaxy S21 FE w/ updated/additional colors/angles (clockwise from top left: green, white, blue, violet, grey) pic.twitter.com/kui51pJ6ch — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 8, 2021

While we don’t know the S21 FE’s specs, a Geekbench listing spotted by 91mobiles leads us to believe that it will run a Snapdragon 888 processor with 6GB of RAM. These specs would make sense, given the FE’s role as an affordable alternative to the core Galaxy S-series lineup (the S21 runs a Snapdragon 888).

Recent leaks from Blass suggest that the S21 FE will launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 this August. If true, then Samsung may not release an Note 21 device this year, a shift from the company’s usual end of year strategy.