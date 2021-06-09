X
Google’s New Nest Thermostat Power Connectors are Free for a Limited Time

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Nearly a month ago, Google launched pre-orders for a $25 adapter that would make its Nest Thermostat compatible with older homes. Now, Google is making the adapter available for free for a limited time and will notify eligible customers.

The Nest Power Connector is nice to have for those using a Nest thermostat in an older home that lacks a C wire. While Nest thermostats work mostly fine without a C wire, the lack of a continuous power supply can lead to issues like shutoffs or Wi-Fi disconnects.

There’s always the option to pay an electrician to install a C wire for you, but that can potentially be really expensive. If you want to save a few bucks, the now-free power adapter might be the better way to go … although installing it isn’t the easiest thing for the average consumer to do.

Fortunately, Google offers free online help for installing the Nest Power Connector on your own. It does require a 24 VAC system, though, and only works with the Nest Thermostat, Nest Thermostat E, and the 3rd-gen Nest Learning Thermostat. If you use a Nest Thermostat and are in an older home where it isn’t connected to a C wire, check your inbox for an email from Google. You may also receive a notification on the device itself or through the mobile app. 

Google’s email states “To properly power your thermostat, you can install a C-wire or get a Google Nest Power Connector, which is available for free until July 7, 2021, or while supplies last. This offer is non-transferrable and we may verify your account or thermostat details to process the request.” The offer is only open to U.S. and Canadian users.

via Android Police

Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek.

