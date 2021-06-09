X
Popular Searches
News

Uh Oh, Some macOS Monterey Features Won’t Come to Intel Macs

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
FaceTime Portrait mode in macOS Monterey.
Sorry, FaceTime Portrait mode is an M1-exlusive. Apple

Coming this fall, macOS Monterey brings a ton of new features to Apple’s desktops and laptops. But many of these features, including FaceTime Portrait mode, won’t come to Intel-based Macs.

Apple did not announce that some of its macOS features were M1-exclusive during its WWDC event earlier this week. The discrepancy, first reported by MacRumors, was discovered in the fine print of Apple’s macOS 12 release page.

Here are the Monterey features not supported by Intel-based Macs:

  • FaceTime Portrait Mode: Similar to the background blur features in Zoom or Google Meet, FaceTime Portrait mode applies a bokeh effect to the background in video calls.
  • Live Text: A really cool feature that lets you highlight, copy, and paste text from images. If you have a picture of a classroom whiteboard, for example, you can copy all the text and save it to a word document.
  • Apple Maps Detailed Streetviews: Some big cities are getting 3D landmarks in Apple Maps, like the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
  • Apple Maps Globe View: Basically Google Earth for Apple Maps.
  • Text-to-Speech Languages: Monterey offers text-to-speech in Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, and Danish, but only on M1 machines!
  • New Dictation Features: Intel Macs won’t get offline dictation or unlimited dictation support (before Monterey, dictation was limited to one minute).

It seems that Apple is slowing software support for Intel-based machines much earlier that some people expected. Of course, this isn’t a doomsday scenario—the M1-exclusive Monterey features really aren’t that important, and Apple will still offer OS and security updates to Intel users for years to come. (Now’s a good time to point out that Monterey works on some 7-year-old Macs, which is an impressive feat.)

Source: Apple via MacRumors

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

1080P 60FPS Webcam with Microphone, 2021 NexiGo N980P HD USB Computer Camera, Built-in Dual Noise Reduction Mics, 120 Degrees Wide-Angle for Zoom/Skype/FaceTime/Teams, PC Mac Laptop Desktop
628 people were interested in this!

LEPOWER Clip on Light/Clip on Lamp/Light Color Changeable/Night Light Clip on for Desk, Bed Headboard and Computers (Silver)
433 people were interested in this!

BAAPET 4/5/6 FT Strong Dog Leash with Comfortable Padded Handle and Highly Reflective Threads for Small Medium and Large Dogs (6FT-1/2'', Red)
295 people were interested in this!

Roku Ultra 2020 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Streaming, and Roku Voice Remote with Headphone Jack and Personal Shortcuts, includes Premium HDMI Cable
174 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
170 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 100+ Devices | AX6000 (Up to 6Gbps)
162 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
150 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
114 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
111 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
83 people were interested in this!

Show More