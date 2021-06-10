X
News

Apple Accidentally Outed the M1X MacBook Pro in the WWDC Livestream

Cory Gunther
M1 MacBook Pro
Apple

There were several rumors about a new MacBook Pro arriving at WWDC this year, but unfortunately, it never happened. However, Apple mysteriously tagged its WWDC 2021 video on YouTube with ‘M1X’ and ‘M1X MacBook Pro,’ as spotted by 9to5Mac. Suggesting the company may have planned on announcing a new MacBook but changed its mind last minute.

A few weeks back, Bloomberg reported it was coming, too. Stating that we could potentially see a redesigned 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro this summer. Then, going into further detail, mentioning Apple would bring back the MagSafe charging connector, HDMI port, and even the SD card slot. Plus, deliver tons of power thanks to the M1X chip.

We’ve even heard reports of an upgraded GPU inside, using NVIDIA’s latest RTX 3070 or a similar variant. So if you’ve been wondering if you should wait for the M1X MacBook Pro, the answer might be a big ‘Yes.’

The only question now, though, is when we might actually see a redesigned and upgraded M1X MacBook Pro from Apple. A few reports floating around online suggest November, but we’ll have to wait and see.

via The Verge

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

