Ford’s Break-in Detection Can Call for Help From Thieves

While car alarms are great and can be effective, getting a phone alert from Ford’s SecuriAlert service will take security to the next level during a break-in. Formerly known as “Guard Mode,” this week, Ford confirmed its new SecuriAlert system is coming to the free FordPass app.

Initially available earlier this year for commercial vehicles only, Ford is now catching up to brands including Tesla and GM by offering this service to consumer connected vehicles.

Basically, Ford’s new break-in detection system can yell for help when a stupid thief messes with your vehicle. Once activated, the app sends a notification to your phone if anything fishy is going on. The alert goes off during an unwanted entry, even if someone’s only messing with the door handle when they shouldn’t be.

Additionally, Ford’s new SecuriAlert system works even if someone attempts to open the door with a key. That’s extremely useful for situations where thieves use stolen or cloned keys to break in or steal a vehicle, as that doesn’t typically sound the alarm. But when SecuriAlert is activated, you’ll still get notified even when a key is opening the door. This system can also be useful for parents tracking young drivers.

This service isn’t just a simple notification either. Whether you’re near the vehicle or not, once the alarm is triggered, the FordPass app shows the time and reason for the alert, the vehicle’s last known location, and even fuel levels. Basically, it’s a rundown of everything happening at that moment.

Unfortunately, Ford only mentioned this complementary feature rolling out in Europe. There’s no word yet on when other markets will get the same treatment.