Wacom’s Intuos Tablets Now Also Work With Chromebooks

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Close-up of person's hand drawing on a Wacom tablet next to a computer monitor
EKKAPHAN CHIMPALEE/Shutterstock.com

Back in January, Wacom announced that its One tablet would be compatible with Chromebooks. And now, the company has added its existing Intuos Creative Pen Tablet to the Works with Chromebook line, and it will work with any up-to-date ChromeOS device.

The Intuos Creative Pen Tablet has a large surface area—measuring 7.9 x 6.3 inches—that gives users plenty of space to sketch, write, and doodle. It connects to your computer via USB-A and works with the included EMR pen, which itself features 4,096 distinct pressure sensitivity levels. 

“Chromebook has been attracting attention among education sectors and by those seeking new solutions for working from home. Wacom is currently working on expanding Chromebook compatibility to include further Wacom devices and bring its intuitive and natural pen technology to a fast-growing number of Chromebook users,” said Faik Karaoglu, Executive VP of Wacom’s Branded Business.

For less than $100, Wacom’s Intuos Creative Pen Tablet is a great option not just for Chrome OS users, but also for anyone looking for an affordable drawing tablet that’s still high quality and feature rich. It works with a wide variety of PC, Mac, and Android devices, allowing you to draw with virtually any device.

It ships with the EMR pen and USB-A cable, along with a 90-day trial for Corel AfterShot Pro 3 and Corel Painter Essentials 7. The tablet is easy to set up thanks to its plug-and-play design. It also works with Wacom’s programmable Express Keys, though that does not currently have Chrome OS support (though that could potentially gain support later down the road).

Now Chromebook Compatible!

Wacom Intuos Graphics Drawing TAblet

Want to create digital art with your Chromebook? Snag this newly-compatible drawing tablet.

Buy Now

via Chrome Unboxed

