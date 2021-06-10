Microsoft’s 11-Minute Video of the Windows Startup Sound is Weirdly Soothing

Microsoft just released an interesting YouTube video featuring a collection of startup sounds from multiple versions of Windows, and it kind of feels like a tease of the yet-unannounced Windows 11. The audio is slowed by 4,000 percent and honestly, it’s relaxing.

The description for the video reads: “Having trouble relaxing because you’re too excited for the June 24th Microsoft Event? Take a slow trip down memory lane with the Windows 95, XP, and 7 startup sounds slowed down to a meditative 4,000% reduced speed.”

Given that the video is precisely 11 minutes long, a Windows 11 announcement really seems inevitable at this point. We have already learned that “one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade” will be announced, along with numerous visual enhancements, system improvements, and a new Windows app store.

Microsoft’s event starts at 11am ET on Thursday, June 24. Stay tuned to follow our coverage and to see what all Microsoft has in store for everyone!