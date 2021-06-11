X
Skip the Ring Light, Razer’s Kiyo Webcam Is $25 Off at Amazon

Andrew Heinzman
The Razer Kiyo webcam on a desktop monitor.
Razer

Without good lighting, you can’t have a good video feed. But setting up a full-sized ring light for a video call isn’t always worth the trouble. The solution? A Razer Kiyo webcam with a built-in, adjustable ring light. Now’s the time to order a discounted Razer Kiyo for $75 at Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart—that’s a $25 discount on the retail price.

Razer released the Kiyo webcam several years ago as a high-quality camera and lighting solution for livestreamers. Since then, it’s gained popularity among remote workers who want to look good in their video meetings or conferences without using cumbersome, full-sized ring lights.

The Razer Kiyo captures 1080p video at 30FPS, or if you don’t mind cutting the resolution, 720p at 60FPS. While these aren’t exactly groundbreaking specs in 2021, the Razer Kiyo outperforms most built-in laptop webcams and stands up to other products at its price (especially in rooms with unfavorable lighting).

You can grab the Razer Kiyo for $75 at Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart. This is the best price we’ve seen on a Razer Kiyo this year, so if you’re interested, now’s the time to buy.

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam: 1080p 30 FPS / 720p 60 FPS - Ring Light w/ Adjustable Brightness - Built-in Microphone - Advanced Autofocus

Razer's Kiyo webcam features a built-in ring light with adjustable brightness, ensuring a bright and clear video feed in any environment. It captures video at 1080p/30FPS or 720p/60FPS.

$74.99

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek.

