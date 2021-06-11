X
Check Out These Early Prime Day Deals on Smart Home Devices, Tablets, and More

Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year starts June 21st, but the company is already advertising early deals on its official Prime Day landing page. If you can’t wait for Prime Day, now’s your chance to save up to 40% on smart home devices, networking tools, tablets, Amazon Basics products, and more—remember, Father’s Day is June 20th!

We’re going to take a quick look at the best early Prime Day deals available today. It’s unclear whether these deals will come back on Prime Day, so take advantage of them while you can!

Here are the best early Prime Day deals available today:

To see the full and ever-changing list of early deals, check out Amazon’s Prime Day page. You can also check early Prime Day deals on home improvement hardware, smart devices, and Amazon-branded products.

Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system (1 Pro + 2 Beacons)

Save big on Eero's Pro mesh Wi-Fi system. With one Pro router and two beacons, it can provide speeds up to 1200 Megabits Per Second for your whole home.

   Shop Now   

$319.00

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – Black (2019 Release)

It isn't the newest Fire HD 10 tablet, but it's on sale for $125.

   Shop Now   

$124.99

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Charcoal

Save energy and control your thermostat from your phone or voice assistant with this discounted Nest Thermostat.

   Shop Now   

$114.99

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, night vision, motion detection, two-way audio, Works with Alexa – 1 camera

An indoor smart security camera for $20? That's a great deal!

   Shop Now   

$34.99

Source: Amazon

Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

