Tesla Model S Plaid Arrives With 200 MPH Top Speed, PS5-Level Gaming and More

Telsa’s first Model S Plaid officially rolled off the production line on Thursday, with CEO Elon Musk confirming all sorts of exciting information up on stage. From the nearly 200 MPH top speed, over 1,000 horsepower, PS5-level gaming and infotainment, and an estimated 390-mile range on a single charge.

The “Plaid” version is the first major redesign to the Model S since it debuted in 2012. And while it’ll cost a pretty penny, around $130k, Elon Musk said, “This car crushes” and is both the “safest and fastest production car” in the world.

It’s worth mentioning that while this is an insane vehicle, some of those eye-watering specs do come with caveats. According to an asterisk on Tesla’s website, the 200 MPH speed will be achievable “when equipped with the proper wheels and tires,” and the 390-mile range only applies to Plaid models sporting the base 19-inch wheels. Those who upgrade to the 21-inch wheels can expect a range of around 350-miles.

Additionally, it looks like the Plaid has some faster charging, which is good news. The car has 390 miles (628 km) of EPA range and can recharge nearly 50% in just 15 minutes. So a quick bathroom break on the highway and 15-minutes gets you another 187 miles of driving.

The Plaid has all the same interior upgrades Tesla gave the Model S earlier this year. The Plaid version simply kicks things up a notch with styling like that 17-inch infotainment system, not to mention a tri-motor setup and a new heat pump to prevent performance decreases in certain scenarios.

Staying true to his word, Elon Musk showed off the PS5-level performance of the AMD-powered computer inside the car. Confirming it can play AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 at a full 60 FPS, stream videos, and more. In the future, when people are using autopilot, they can game like they would at home.

If you think the car sounds amazing already, an even more impressive Model S Plaid Plus was originally planned. The Plus had even more horsepower and nearly 520 miles of range, but Tesla canceled it last week. Stating the standard Plaid “is just so good.”

Unfortunately, pricing for the new Tesla Model S Plaid is about $10,000 more than originally expected. Up on stage, Elon confirmed the $131,100 asking price, plus a $1,200 destination fee, but that’s before any tax credits or incentives.

If you want to go big, a fully loaded Model S Plaid costs $145,600 before discounts but will surely be gorgeous and lots of fun. The Plaid is available today, so order yours from the link below.