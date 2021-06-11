Jaybird’s New Vista 2 Earbuds Can Take a Lickin’ and Keep on Tickin’ (Also ANC)

Back in 2019, Jaybird Vista was the king of athletic wireless earbuds. But the newly released Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds take performane and sound quality to the next level, packing ANC and transparency modes, an 8-hour bud life, an IP68 water-resistance rating, and a “crush-proof” design.

Unlike its predecessor, the Jaybird Vista 2 supports ANC to block out your surroundings. It also features a transparency mode for moments when you need to be aware of your surroundings, like while working out at the gym. An upgraded 8-hour bud life (or 24 hours with the charging case) ensures that even the longest workouts will be accompanied by a killer playlist or podcast.

Even if you don’t intend to use ANC features, the Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds are a compelling product for athletes because of their incredible durability. Jaybird calls the earbuds “crush-proof,” and they pack an IP68 water-resistance rating (graded for submersion in a meter of water). Even the charging case has an IP54 rating and can handle a quick dip in some water.

You can order the Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds now for $200 in white, black, or blue colorways. Shipping is free and takes 4 to 7 business days.

