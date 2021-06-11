Not Dead Yet: Apple Adds Windows Precision Touchpad Gestures to Boot Camp

Apple recently announced that some macOS Monterey features won’t come to Intel Macs, signaling that the company may phase out Intel Mac support sooner than usual. But a new, surprise update now adds Windows Precision Touchpad support to Boot Camp—a tool only found on x86 Macs.

Windows Precision Touchpad support comes to Boot Camp through a surprise software update. First noticed by users on the r/MacOS subreddit and reported by The Verge, the Precision Touchpad support works better than the 3rd party workarounds that Boot Camp users have relied on for nearly a decade.

Those who are used to using Windows may be surprised how many trackpad features rely on Precision Trackpad support. Functions like tap-to-click, right corner to right-click, and multi-finger gestures are impossible without Precision Trackpad support, which can make running Windows 10 on a MacBook difficult, given its lack of dedicated trackpad buttons.

Unfortunately, only a few Macs are gaining Windows Precision Trackpad support. An Apple support document states that only Macs with a T2 chip can access the feature, which excludes all Macs made before 2018. You can find a full list of Macs with a T2 chip on Apple’s website.

While we’re happy to see Apple continue support for Intel machines, it’s a bit odd given macOS 12’s emphasis on M1 machines. Hopefully this is a sign that Apple will continue to support x86 devices for years to come.