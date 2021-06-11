X
Popular Searches
News

Not Dead Yet: Apple Adds Windows Precision Touchpad Gestures to Boot Camp

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Windows 10 logo over a MacBook Pro
Apple, Microsoft

Apple recently announced that some macOS Monterey features won’t come to Intel Macs, signaling that the company may phase out Intel Mac support sooner than usual. But a new, surprise update now adds Windows Precision Touchpad support to Boot Camp—a tool only found on x86 Macs.

Windows Precision Touchpad support comes to Boot Camp through a surprise software update. First noticed by users on the r/MacOS subreddit and reported by The Verge, the Precision Touchpad support works better than the 3rd party workarounds that Boot Camp users have relied on for nearly a decade.

Those who are used to using Windows may be surprised how many trackpad features rely on Precision Trackpad support. Functions like tap-to-click, right corner to right-click, and multi-finger gestures are impossible without Precision Trackpad support, which can make running Windows 10 on a MacBook difficult, given its lack of dedicated trackpad buttons.

Unfortunately, only a few Macs are gaining Windows Precision Trackpad support. An Apple support document states that only Macs with a T2 chip can access the feature, which excludes all Macs made before 2018. You can find a full list of Macs with a T2 chip on Apple’s website.

While we’re happy to see Apple continue support for Intel machines, it’s a bit odd given macOS 12’s emphasis on M1 machines. Hopefully this is a sign that Apple will continue to support x86 devices for years to come.

Source: r/MacOS via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

VacLife Air Compressor Tire Inflator, DC 12V Portable Air Compressor for Car Tires, Auto Tire Pump with LED Light, Digital Air Pump for Car Tires, Bicycles and Other Inflatables, Yellow (VL701)
891 people were interested in this!

LEPOWER Clip on Light/Clip on Lamp/Light Color Changeable/Night Light Clip on for Desk, Bed Headboard and Computers (Silver)
643 people were interested in this!

Welhome Jacquard Beach Towel - Set of 2 - 100% Turkish Cotton - Oversize Towels 40"x72" - Pool & Beach - Supersoft - Ultra Absorbent - Quick Dry - 450 GSM - Anchors Away - Navy
219 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
165 people were interested in this!

BAAPET 4/5/6 FT Strong Dog Leash with Comfortable Padded Handle and Highly Reflective Threads for Small Medium and Large Dogs (6FT-1/2'', Red)
161 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
139 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
105 people were interested in this!

NALANDA Wobble Balance Board, Core Trainer for Balance Training and Exercising, Healthy Material Non-Skid TPE Bump Surface, Stability Board for Kids and Adults
77 people were interested in this!

Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with Alexa Built-in, Black
68 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to Dual DisplayPort Adapter 4K 60Hz, DisplayLink Certified, Video Converter with External Graphics Card - Mac & PC (USB32DP24K60),Black
67 people were interested in this!

Show More