Acer Chromebook Spin 713 With 11th Gen Intel Power Is Now Available

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
Acer

One of Acer’s high-end Chromebooks just got even better, as the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is now available with upgraded 11th Gen Intel processors. Announced back in May with a performance boost, Chrome OS fans now can get this convertible 13.5-inch machine at Best Buy.

The upgraded Chromebook Spin 713 is the first-ever Intel EVO-certified Chrome OS device on the market, powered by Intel’s Tiger Lake CPU. But, aside from those changes, this is the same great Spin 713 as before, with a sleek design and 13.5-inch 2k display.

Acer’s new Spin 713 available today features Intel’s new Xe integrated graphics, thanks to that Core i5 chip. You’ll also enjoy 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD storage, two USB-C ports, DTS Audio, and 10-hours of battery life.

Chromebook Spin 713
Acer

Considering how slim and small this convertible Chromebook is, Acer managed to keep two USB-C Thunderbolt ports and the regular USB-A port for older devices, not to mention MicroSD, 3.5mm headphone, and HDMI out support. Only now it has 11th gen power to go along with all those options.

While this model is now available, the company will also have an enterprise edition available soon. Plus, there’s an even bigger Chromebook 713 with a 17-inch screen for those on a budget that’ll get released later this month, too.

Acer’s newly upgraded Chromebook Spin 713 now comes with 11th Gen Intel processors starting at $699.

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

