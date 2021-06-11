X
Razer’s Colorful New Opus X Headsets Blend Bold Performance with Style

Suzanne Humphries
| 1 min read
Razer Opus X headset in white, pink, and green
Razer

Gaming hardware company Razer just announced a bold new addition to its wireless audio line: the Opus X headset. With a slew of nice features—like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology and a 60ms low-latency Gaming Mode—the headset packs a punch. Plus, it comes in three bold colors.

The over-ear Opus X boasts Bluetooth 5.0 for greater range and a more stable connection with low power consumption, which helps extend its battery life. The tuned 40mm drivers, you’ll hear a rich and immersive soundscape with crystal clear mids and highs balanced with punchy bass. The Opus X’s ANC technology tunes out annoying external sounds, letting you focus on your music or game, while the Quick Attention Mode lets you hear surroundings with the press of a button.

The headset also has two built-in microphones that’ll deliver crisp voice audio during in-game chats or on video calls. And with three fun colors to choose from—Razer Green, Quartz Pink, and Mercury White—you can look stylish while you listen no matter where you are.

You can pick up your own Opus X pair now for $99.99. The headset is available either directly from Razer or at select retailers, though the Razer Green edition is a limited-time exclusive only available through Razer.

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

