First Quantum Microscope Reveals Previously-Unseen Cell Structures

Researchers at the University of Queensland have developed the first quantum microscope, a major leap from existing technology that will allow us to observe previously unseen biological structures. Scientists say it could pave the way for improvements in machines, medicine, and just about every other industry.

The best light-based microscopes use lasers to observe microscopic structures. But these lasers are billions of times brighter than the sun and can quickly damage anything in their path—especially biological matter.

But quantum microscopes, which are based on the science of quantum entanglement, leave magnified subjects untouched. The technology also offers 35% better viewing clarity than existing microscopes, providing a much better look at small, delicate structures.

The use of quantum entanglement in microscopes could encourage companies to pursue other quantum technologies, like quantum computers. According to research by Google, an equation that takes 10,000 years for a modern supercomputer to solve can be cracked by a quantum computer in just 200 seconds.

We don’t know when the quantum microscope will become a scientific standard or if its use has any drawbacks. For the time being, light-based microscopes are still the norm. But if scientists are correct, the use of quantum microscopes will revolutionize biology, medicine, technology, and other sectors.