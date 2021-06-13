X
Popular Searches
News

First Quantum Microscope Reveals Previously-Unseen Cell Structures

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
An illustration of a quantum microscope examining cells.
University of Queensland

Researchers at the University of Queensland have developed the first quantum microscope, a major leap from existing technology that will allow us to observe previously unseen biological structures. Scientists say it could pave the way for improvements in machines, medicine, and just about every other industry.

The best light-based microscopes use lasers to observe microscopic structures. But these lasers are billions of times brighter than the sun and can quickly damage anything in their path—especially biological matter.

But quantum microscopes, which are based on the science of quantum entanglement, leave magnified subjects untouched. The technology also offers 35% better viewing clarity than existing microscopes, providing a much better look at small, delicate structures.

The use of quantum entanglement in microscopes could encourage companies to pursue other quantum technologies, like quantum computers. According to research by Google, an equation that takes 10,000 years for a modern supercomputer to solve can be cracked by a quantum computer in just 200 seconds.

We don’t know when the quantum microscope will become a scientific standard or if its use has any drawbacks. For the time being, light-based microscopes are still the norm. But if scientists are correct, the use of quantum microscopes will revolutionize biology, medicine, technology, and other sectors.

Source: University of Queensland

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

MLVOC Travel Pillow 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow, Comfortable & Breathable Cover, Machine Washable, Airplane Travel Kit with 3D Contoured Eye Masks, Earplugs, and Luxury Bag, Standard (Black)
514 people were interested in this!

Welhome Jacquard Beach Towel - Set of 2 - 100% Turkish Cotton - Oversize Towels 40"x72" - Pool & Beach - Supersoft - Ultra Absorbent - Quick Dry - 450 GSM - Anchors Away - Navy
417 people were interested in this!

VacLife Air Compressor Tire Inflator, DC 12V Portable Air Compressor for Car Tires, Auto Tire Pump with LED Light, Digital Air Pump for Car Tires, Bicycles and Other Inflatables, Yellow (VL701)
337 people were interested in this!

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam: 1080p 30 FPS / 720p 60 FPS - Ring Light w/ Adjustable Brightness - Built-in Microphone - Advanced Autofocus
146 people were interested in this!

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2)
133 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
118 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
99 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
96 people were interested in this!

Amazon Basics 12 Pack AA High-Capacity 2,400 mAh Rechatgeable Batteries, Pre-Charged, can be recharged 100+ times
85 people were interested in this!

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Fan for Jobsite, 11-Inch, Tool Only (DCE511B)
76 people were interested in this!

Show More