X
Popular Searches
News

Google Workspace’s Collaboration Tools Are Now Free for Everyone

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Workspace unlocks chatting features in Sheets, Calendar, and other apps.

Google is making big changes to Workspace, the enterprise-grade productivity service that unlocks advanced features in Sheets, Calendar, and other apps. Formerly known as G-Suite, Workspace is now free for anyone with a Gmail account and will soon feature Slack or Microsoft Teams-like tools in its Chat and Meet software.

Most of Workspace’s features are collaborative, allowing you to @-mention users in your documents and present Docs, Sheets, or Slides in your Meet video calls. Other Workspace features, like AI Smart Suggestions, make filling out Calendar events or emails a lot less painful.

But Google isn’t just opening Workspace for free users; it’s also adding deep integration between its productivity tools and Google Chat (formerly known as Hangouts). Rooms in Chat, now called Spaces, can sit in a dedicated column while you work on documents and spreadsheets, allowing you to talk with coworkers while collaborating. Custom statuses, pinned messages, and “expressive reactions” are also coming to Chat.

These new Chat features sound like the Smart Canvas experience that Google talked about at I/O a few weeks ago. To that end, Google says that Meet will gain the Companion feature it teased at I/O for in-meeting polls, hand raising, and other participatory tools. New moderation tools and Calendar RSVP controls are also coming to Meet, along with advanced file protection settings for Drive.

Free users who want to unlock Workspace features can do so by enabling Chat. Google says that advanced Chat integration will arrive later this year, though Meet’s new features are live now.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

MLVOC Travel Pillow 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow, Comfortable & Breathable Cover, Machine Washable, Airplane Travel Kit with 3D Contoured Eye Masks, Earplugs, and Luxury Bag, Standard (Black)
556 people were interested in this!

havit HV-F2056 15.6"-17" Laptop Cooler Cooling Pad - Slim Portable USB Powered (3 Fans), Black/Blue
514 people were interested in this!

Welhome Jacquard Beach Towel - Set of 2 - 100% Turkish Cotton - Oversize Towels 40"x72" - Pool & Beach - Supersoft - Ultra Absorbent - Quick Dry - 450 GSM - Anchors Away - Navy
190 people were interested in this!

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2)
141 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
137 people were interested in this!

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam: 1080p 30 FPS / 720p 60 FPS - Ring Light w/ Adjustable Brightness - Built-in Microphone - Advanced Autofocus
131 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
116 people were interested in this!

LG OLED65CXPUA Alexa Built-in CX 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2020 Model)
110 people were interested in this!

NALANDA Wobble Balance Board, Core Trainer for Balance Training and Exercising, Healthy Material Non-Skid TPE Bump Surface, Stability Board for Kids and Adults
105 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
103 people were interested in this!

Show More