Arcade1Up’s New Cabinet Lineup Takes the Fight Online with Free Wi-Fi Multiplayer

E3 gaming announcements are flying fast this week. But if you’re looking for something other than the latest console news, check out Arcade1Up’s newest cabinet lineup. From a blue Street Fighter II machine to revamp of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, there’s a little of everything and a lot of Wi-Fi.

Altogether Acarde1Up announced three new machines and gave us more details for a fourth. The first three cabinets cover Street Fighter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and a Ms. Pac-Man / Galaga split machine. Along with that, Arcade1Up gave us more details for the previously announced X-Men cabinet.

It Fights, It’s Blue, It’s Online Multiplayer Too

The first cabinet in the lineup is a new Street Fighter II Big Blue Arcade Machine and it lives us to the name. It’s a totally different look from Arcade1Up’s other cabinets, much narrower and more angular. And very blue.

You find plenty of games to paly too, this cabinet packs Street Fighter II: Championship Edition, Street Fighter II’ Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Darkstalkers, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge, Darkstalkers 3, Saturday Night Slam Masters, Knights of the Round, Eco Fighters, Capcom Sports Club, and Muscle Bomber Duo. That’s 12 games instead of the usual three of four you’ll find on many Arcade1Up Machines.

As is becoming the standard for the company, this cabinet includes a custom riser, a light-up marquee, and a clear deck-protector. But besides the unusual design, the real stand-out feature that separates it from previous Street Fighter entries is Wi-Fi. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can connect to other machines and play online. Multiplayer is free, with no subscription required.

You can pre-order the Street Fighter II Big Blue Arcade Machine on July 1st, and Arcade1Up will announce pricing closer to launch.

A Shell Shocking Return

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back, with updated artwork and features in a new Turtles in Time cabinet. Like an earlier incarnation of this cabinet, this machine hosts two games—Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Turtles in Time. But you get all new artwork modeled the machine created for the latter game.

And as a step up from the first TMNT cabinet, you get a light-up deck and marquee. That’s something the original didn’t have, and people turned to aftermarket mods to add them. It looks more like an arcade machine too, thanks to a molded coin door on the front. Of course, no quarters are necessary to play.

And while this unit has controls for four players, you can play with people even when no one is around. That’s thanks to built-in Wi-Fi that lets you connect to other Turtles in Time machines.

You can pre-order Turtles in Time on July 1st, and Arcade1Up will announce pricing closer to launch..

A Classic Twist on Retro Games

The final machine today is a two-in-one design. Usually, Arcade1Up’s cabinets follow the original look of one particular game on a cabinet. Thus the Burger Time cabinet which happens to feature other games besides Burger Time.

But the Ms. PAC-MAN/ GALAGA Class of ’81 Arcade Machine goes for a dual-look. Like other retro machines in the Arcade1Up, you’ll find plenty of games here from the olden days. You’ll find the aforementioned games of course, along with GALAGA ’88, GALAXIAN, DIG DUG, DIG DUG™ II, MAPPY, RALLY-X, ROLLING THUNDER, ROMPERS, TOWER OF DRUAGA, and KING AND BALLOON. That brings the total to 12 games.

But you’ll a Ms. Pac-Man look on the left side and a Galaga design on the right. Even the front features artwork from both games, and the custom riser matches of course.

You can pre-order the Ms. PAC-MAN/ GALAGA Class of ’81 Arcade Machine in Auguest, and Arcade1Up will announce pricing closer to launch.

More Details on X-MEN

Last January, Arcade1Up announced an impressive retro gaming lineup including a new X-Men 4-Player arcade machine, but the details were scarce. We knew it would include both the iconic X-Men four player game along with Captain America and The Avengers and The Avengers in Galactic Storm. But not much else.

Now we know it comes with Wi-Fi so you can play online with friends. And a pre-order date. You can pre-order the X-Men Four Player machine on July 15th, with a price announce closer to that time.