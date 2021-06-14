X
Popular Searches
News

Microsoft Announces the Xbox Mini … Fridge

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Xbox Mini Fridge.
Microsoft

Those who were patient enough to watch Microsoft’s E3 2021 showcase sat in shock as the company began to reveal a new product. Action scenes from video games flashed on-screen, along with the tagline “a new system that leaves others cold.” No, it isn’t the Xbox streaming stick; it’s the Xbox Mini Fridge.

Microsoft promised to build an Xbox Mini Fridge after narrowly beating Skittles in a Twitter popularity contest (I’m not kidding). Evidently, the company was inspired by fans who compared the Xbox Series X to a fridge after its 2019 debut. Microsoft has regularly joked about Xbox fridges on Twitter, and even posted an image comparing the Xbox Series X to a full-sized fridge in 2020.

While we don’t know much about the Xbox Mini Fridge, it’s clearly modeled after the Xbox Series X and appears to feature an Xbox-green interior. It’s also topped by a green and black mesh, much like the Series X console. (Microsoft could hire an OEM to design and manufacture the fridge, so there’s no telling what it will actually look like in person.)

Microsoft says that the Xbox Mini Fridge will launch this holiday season, just in time for Christmas. You may want to keep your eyes out for it, though, as it may be a limited-edition item (and we’re in the middle of an appliance shortage, which doesn’t help).

Source: Microsoft

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

MLVOC Travel Pillow 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow, Comfortable & Breathable Cover, Machine Washable, Airplane Travel Kit with 3D Contoured Eye Masks, Earplugs, and Luxury Bag, Standard (Black)
556 people were interested in this!

havit HV-F2056 15.6"-17" Laptop Cooler Cooling Pad - Slim Portable USB Powered (3 Fans), Black/Blue
518 people were interested in this!

Welhome Jacquard Beach Towel - Set of 2 - 100% Turkish Cotton - Oversize Towels 40"x72" - Pool & Beach - Supersoft - Ultra Absorbent - Quick Dry - 450 GSM - Anchors Away - Navy
190 people were interested in this!

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2)
142 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
138 people were interested in this!

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam: 1080p 30 FPS / 720p 60 FPS - Ring Light w/ Adjustable Brightness - Built-in Microphone - Advanced Autofocus
129 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
116 people were interested in this!

LG OLED65CXPUA Alexa Built-in CX 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2020 Model)
110 people were interested in this!

NALANDA Wobble Balance Board, Core Trainer for Balance Training and Exercising, Healthy Material Non-Skid TPE Bump Surface, Stability Board for Kids and Adults
105 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
102 people were interested in this!

Show More