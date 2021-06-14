X
Microsoft to Stop Supporting Windows 10 by 2025

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
charnsitr/Shutterstock.com

If it wasn’t already clear that the next version of Windows is coming on June 24th, over the weekend, Microsoft officially confirmed it would end support for Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The company recently revealed the hard deadline in an updated support life cycle webpage.

The company will continue to support at least one Windows 10 semi-annual channel until 2025. Unfortunately, we don’t have too many other details regarding specific versions. The life cycle page only mentions Home and Pro, but another area also said it applies to Pro Education and Pro for Workstations. We’ll keep an eye out for updates regarding enterprise, server, and prosumer variants.

For those unfamiliar, back in 2015, Microsoft said Windows 10 would be the “last version of Windows,” but now it looks like the company is having a change of heart.

Microsoft has dropped many hints that it’s ready to launch a new version of Windows over the last month or so. Just last week, the company teased us all with an 11-minute video of Windows startup sounds. Plus, Microsoft is holding a big Windows event to reveal the “next generation” of the OS next week. Even the invite for that event, which obviously starts at 11 AM ET, suggests Windows 11 is the name.

In closing, Microsft is still regularly supporting Windows 10 right now, with the “extended support phase” coming at some point. Extended support is when the company will stop adding new features and only offer maintenance and security patches. We expect that to start sooner than later as the 2025 date grows near.

via The Verge

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

