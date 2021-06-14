X
‘Nerf Ultimate Championship’ VR Game Arrives on Oculus Quest in 2022

Andrew Heinzman
| 1 min read
A banner for 'Nerf Ultimate Champinship'
Nerf

Nerf battles are coming to the Oculus Quest with the release of Nerf Ultimate Championship in 2022. Developed by Secret Location studios, the game features team-based arena battles and popular Nerf blasters.

Showcased at Upload VR, a short trailer for Nerf Ultimate Championship shows four characters wielding Nerf blasters while dressed in neon, laser tag-like gear. It’s the first Nerf game since 1999’s Nerf Arena Blast, though the brand recently collaborated with Fortnite  and released an AR-enabled Laser Ops Pro blaster.

While a Nerf game may not sound that fun on its own, many fans are excited to see that Secret Location is developing Ultimate Championship. The studio is known for Blasters of the Universe and The Sleepy Hollow Virtual Reality Experience, two popular titles among hardcore VR enthusiasts (Sleepy Hollow even won an Emmy).

The Nerf Ultimate Championship trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the game, which is set to launch in 2022. Judging by the trailer, Nerf Ultimate Championship could be an Oculus exclusive and may not come to other VR platforms.

Source: Nerf via Engadget

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek.

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

