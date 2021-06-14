X
Amazon's Luna Game Streaming Service Opens to Prime Members on Prime Day

Suzanne Humphries
| 1 min read
Amazon Luna with controller in front of gaming library titles
Amazon

In addition to the myriad deals coming our way on Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale, folks can now look forward to Amazon’s cloud game streaming service, Luna, opening up to all Prime members. If you’ve been looking forward to trying out Luna, you’ll finally get to.

Amazon Prime subscribers will also be given the opportunity to sign up for a free week-long trial of Luna on Prime Day. That’ll be the perfect time to explore the service’s catalog and get a feel for its features and how it works. Currently, Luna’s catalog includes solid titles like Control, Sonic Mania, Indivisible, Watch Dogs Legion, Rime, Grid, Resident Evil: Biohazard, Everspace, Metro Exodus, Overcooked 2, Paper Beast, and Blasphemous. The catalog includes other titles from developers like Capcom, Team 17, Ubisoft, and 505 Games.

Once the trial runs its course you can opt to continue with Luna+, which costs $5.99 per month. Or, you can opt to upgrade to the optional Ubisoft+ for an additional $14.99 per month to access—you guessed it—Ubisoft’s catalog, featuring titles like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Since the game streaming service is cloud-based, similar to Google’s Stadia, you can access and play your games on any of your screens no matter where you go as long as you have a high-speed Wi-Fi connection. That means it’ll work on your Windows PC, Mac, FireTV, and even iPhones, iPads, and Android devices.

Ready to game? Be sure to grab the Luna Controller and get ready to level up your gaming experience with this spectacular Prime Week deal. You can also go for the Luna Controller that comes with a Phone Clip if you’re planning on gaming on the go.

via CNet

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

