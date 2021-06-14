Beats Studio Buds Arrive With ANC and 8-Hour Playback for $150

Today Apple and Beats are expanding its lineup of truly wireless earbuds with the all-new Beats Studio Buds. Not only are they the first wireless earbuds from Apple without a stem or ear hook, but they are the first Beats earbuds with ANC.

After several weeks of leaks and rumors, the new Studio Buds are available starting today for $149. Complete with active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, USB-C charging, and up to 8-hours of music playback, all in a sleek package.

If you use ANC or transparency mode, the battery life takes a hit, and you can expect closer to 5-hours of use. With either mode turned off, they’ll last for around 8-hours depending on listening volume. Additionally, the USB-C chargeable case gives you three full charges or around 24-hours of usage.

Beats Studio Buds come in three colors; Black, White, or Red, and feature an in-ear design similar to AirPods Pro, but without a stem sticking out. They’re very small, especially compared to older Beats earbuds, yet don’t compromise on features.

Buyers will still get Hey Siri support, fast pairing on iOS and Android, Find My app integration, the new Spatial Audio feature, and easy touch-controls. Beats Studio Buds feature physical playback controls on both earbuds, as the flat end is a button rather than a capacitive touch option like Apple’s AirPods.

It looks like these have Beats’ own chipset inside, so some of the Apple-compatible features may be limited. That said, for $100 less than the AirPod Pro, these could be a nice option for users, so grab some from Apple here or at Amazon with our link below.