OnePlus’ Latest 5G Phone Packs 90Hz Display for $239 in the U.S.

Cory Gunther
OnePlus Nord N200 5G
OnePlus

Today OnePlus launched its latest and greatest budget-friendly phone in the United States, and it packs quite the punch at this price point. We’re talking about the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G, complete with a big 6.5-inch 90Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and triple rear cameras.

While OnePlus teased that the phone would come to the U.S. for under $250 earlier this month, now it’s official and costs even less. This impressive smartphone will be available on June 25th in North America for only $239.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau says the N200 “is fully upgraded from OnePlus Nord N100,” the company released stateside earlier this year. From the new 90 Hz display, 5G speeds, and several other key upgrades. That said, OnePlus only promised one update (Android 10 to Android 11) to the N100 last year, so buying a budget phone could come with compromises.

As for the rear cameras, buyers are getting a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. Then, the other two cameras are both 2-megapixels, with one being a macro lens while the other is monochrome for improved colors and detail. Around the front, the in-display camera is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

N200 5G back cameras
OnePlus

The big thing here is that the phone has an upgraded 90 Hz display and a large battery big enough to keep the 6.5-inch screen going all day, all while staying under $240. You’re also getting a Snapdragon 480 processor with 4GB of RAM, USB-C charging, 18W fast charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be available from both T-Mobile and Metro on June 25th. The phone will also be available for purchase at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H.

Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

