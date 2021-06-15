Twinkly’s Bendable LED Strips Promise to Light Up Your Creativity

Looking for a creative way to light up your home? Twinkly just launched the Line and Flex LED strips, two smart lighting solutions with customizable colors and lighting animations. They’re available for pre-order now through Twinkly’s resalers.

Between the two new products, Twinkly’s Flex LED strip seems the most interesting. It can bend to any shape you want, unlocking a world of design possibilities. The Twinkly app can also identify the shape of your Flex lights, allowing you to preview how colors, effects, or animations will look in real life.

But the Twinkly Line strip is also very exciting. It sports in-app customization options that are similar to the Flex strip, but it’s better suited for discreet lighting environments, like behind your TV, under beds or furniture, or under your kitchen cabinets.

Both strips require wired power but feature Bluetooth and Wi-Fi control, plus Google Assistant, Alexa, and HomeKit compatibility. They also work with Razer Chroma setups, though you have to download the Chroma Connector software to get things working.

The Twinkly Flex is 6.5 feet long, while the Line is 5 feet long (extendible to 10 feet). Both are available for pre-order through Twinkly’s resalers.

