Twinkly’s Bendable LED Strips Promise to Light Up Your Creativity

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Twinkly Flex lights controlled by smartphones.
Twinkly

Looking for a creative way to light up your home? Twinkly just launched the Line and Flex LED strips, two smart lighting solutions with customizable colors and lighting animations. They’re available for pre-order now through Twinkly’s resalers.

Between the two new products, Twinkly’s Flex LED strip seems the most interesting. It can bend to any shape you want, unlocking a world of design possibilities. The Twinkly app can also identify the shape of your Flex lights, allowing you to preview how colors, effects, or animations will look in real life.

But the Twinkly Line strip is also very exciting. It sports in-app customization options that are similar to the Flex strip, but it’s better suited for discreet lighting environments, like behind your TV, under beds or furniture, or under your kitchen cabinets.

Both strips require wired power but feature Bluetooth and Wi-Fi control, plus Google Assistant, Alexa, and HomeKit compatibility. They also work with Razer Chroma setups, though you have to download the Chroma Connector software to get things working.

The Twinkly Flex is 6.5 feet long, while the Line is 5 feet long (extendible to 10 feet). Both are available for pre-order through Twinkly’s resalers.

Shop Now

Twinkly Flex LEDs

Twinkly’s new Flex LED lights can bend into any shape you want, helping you to build an atmosphere that suits your taste. They feature Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity with Google Assistant, Alexa, and HomeKit compatibility.

Shop Now

Twinkly Line LEDs

Twinkly’s Line LED strips are perfect for TV back panels, cabinets, furniture, bedframes, and walls. They work with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and offer Google Assistant, Alexa, and HomeKit connectivity.

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

