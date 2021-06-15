X
Popular Searches
News

YouTube TV Is Giving Out Free TiVo Stream 4K and Chromecast Devices

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The TiVo Stream 4K dongle
TiVo

To promote its upcoming 4K add-on, YouTube TV is giving some customers a free TiVo Stream 4K or Chromecast with Google TV device.  If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, go check your email inbox now.

People speculate that this promotion may have something to do with the ongoing dispute between Roku and Google. Last month, Google said that it might give free streaming sticks to some customers after Roku pulled YouTube TV from its platform. But Google appears to be sending its promotional email at random and explicitly states that it’s offering the devices to promote its 4K streaming add-on.

To ensure our loyal YouTube TV members have a great watch experience (including the ability to watch 4K content on our optional new add-on service coming soon!), we want to offer you a free TiVo Stream 4K device.

Both the TiVo Stream 4K and Chromecast with Google TV support 4K HDR streaming with Dolby Vision and Atmos. While the TiVo lacks some of the Chromecasts’ features (specifically the Google TV homescreen), it runs Android TV, has a built-in microphone for Google Assistant controls, and supports casting from your phone.

Even if you don’t need another streaming stick, YouTube TV’s promotion is a pretty great deal. The TiVo Stream 4K usually costs $40 (it’s on sale for $30 right now) and the Chromecast with Google TV costs $50. If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, go check your email inbox to see if Google is offering you these items for free.

Source: 9to5Google

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

havit HV-F2056 15.6"-17" Laptop Cooler Cooling Pad - Slim Portable USB Powered (3 Fans), Black/Blue
693 people were interested in this!

XP-PEN StarG640 6x4 Inch Ultrathin Tablet Drawing Tablet Digital Graphics Tablet with 8192 Levels Battery-Free Stylus Compatible with Chromebook-Rev B (for Drawing and E-Learning/Online Classes)
423 people were interested in this!

MLVOC Travel Pillow 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow, Comfortable & Breathable Cover, Machine Washable, Airplane Travel Kit with 3D Contoured Eye Masks, Earplugs, and Luxury Bag, Standard (Black)
283 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
154 people were interested in this!

LG OLED65CXPUA Alexa Built-in CX 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2020 Model)
132 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
122 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
119 people were interested in this!

NALANDA Wobble Balance Board, Core Trainer for Balance Training and Exercising, Healthy Material Non-Skid TPE Bump Surface, Stability Board for Kids and Adults
109 people were interested in this!

VIZIO 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, 4K@120fps, Variable Refresh Rate & AMD FreeSync Premium Gaming
103 people were interested in this!

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2)
83 people were interested in this!

Show More