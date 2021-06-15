YouTube TV Is Giving Out Free TiVo Stream 4K and Chromecast Devices

To promote its upcoming 4K add-on, YouTube TV is giving some customers a free TiVo Stream 4K or Chromecast with Google TV device. If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, go check your email inbox now.

People speculate that this promotion may have something to do with the ongoing dispute between Roku and Google. Last month, Google said that it might give free streaming sticks to some customers after Roku pulled YouTube TV from its platform. But Google appears to be sending its promotional email at random and explicitly states that it’s offering the devices to promote its 4K streaming add-on.

To ensure our loyal YouTube TV members have a great watch experience (including the ability to watch 4K content on our optional new add-on service coming soon!), we want to offer you a free TiVo Stream 4K device.

Both the TiVo Stream 4K and Chromecast with Google TV support 4K HDR streaming with Dolby Vision and Atmos. While the TiVo lacks some of the Chromecasts’ features (specifically the Google TV homescreen), it runs Android TV, has a built-in microphone for Google Assistant controls, and supports casting from your phone.

Even if you don’t need another streaming stick, YouTube TV’s promotion is a pretty great deal. The TiVo Stream 4K usually costs $40 (it’s on sale for $30 right now) and the Chromecast with Google TV costs $50. If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, go check your email inbox to see if Google is offering you these items for free.